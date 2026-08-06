Black Love Is Having A Beautiful Summer, And We’re Here For Every ‘I Do’

Black couples' weddings showcase resilience, softness, and celebration of love.

Avant-garde wedding fashion transforms social media into mood boards for future couples.

Intimate, family-centered ceremonies reflect the significance of Black love and partnership.

Source: M-ART Production / Getty

If Summer ’26 has proven anything, it’s that love is in the air. While timelines frequently thrive on celebrity breakups and relationship drama, this season has quietly shifted the conversation. Instead, we’ve been treated to breathtaking wedding photos, heartfelt vows, destination celebrations, and couples choosing forever in front of family, friends, and millions of fans online.

From P-Valley stars Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley taking vows in an intimate ceremony in Los Cabos to other beloved couples saying “I do,” love has been one of the most refreshing storylines of the summer. Lepley and Watts, who first met while filming P-Valley, opted for a very personal, family-centered celebration that featured a fairytale themed wedding that has us obsessed with every detail.

Other high-profile weddings themselves have been just as captivating. Fashion lovers have been treated to avant-garde gowns, impeccably tailored tuxedos, lush florals, and dreamy destination backdrops that have transformed social media feeds into mood boards for future brides and grooms alike.

Love is Having A Moment This Summer

But beyond the beautiful aesthetics is something even more powerful. Seeing Black couples publicly celebrate commitment, vulnerability, partnership, and joy matters. These occasions serve as a welcome reminder that Black love still exists in abundance, not only through resilience but also through softness, romance, laughter, celebration, and of course style.

As wedding season continues, we’re raising a glass to the couples who have invited us into some of life’s most meaningful milestones. Here’s a look at the beautiful summer weddings that have had us smiling all summer long.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley made it official in a dreamy outdoor ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Watts was every bit the dreamy bride in an intricate lace gown and veil, while Lepley complemented her in a crisp white dinner jacket and black trousers.

Micaela Verrelien and JP Blanco

Fashion and Lifestyle content creator Micaela Verrelien married JP Blanco in New York City, serving up a wedding moment that felt like pure editorial romance. Verrelien put a fashion-forward spin on bridal style in a sheer lace look featuring a sculptural corseted waist and delicate, short veil, while her groom kept things classic in a black tuxedo.

Tyhem Commodore and Tiffany Commodore

Comedian and actor Tyhem Commodore and his wife Tiffany celebrated their union with family by their side, tying the knot on July 11. The bride kept things sleek in a curve-hugging ivory gown paired with a dramatic purple-and-blue bouquet, while her groom coordinated in an ivory tuxedo jacket and bow tie.

Black Love Is Having A Beautiful Summer, And We’re Here For Every ‘I Do’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com