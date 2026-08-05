9 Key Takeaways From Keke Palmer's Chat With Whoopi Goldberg

Source: GETTY Whoopi Goldberg sat down with Keke Palmer to discuss living and working her way. The pair went deep into the power of platonic romance, pouring into your personal projects, and standing in the fullness of yourself on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. Goldberg’s unique career and public image have set her apart in the industry. She has made history with award nominations. That doesn’t mean her career hasn’t had challenges. Palmer has been on a hot streak with the legends lately. She interviewed Oprah Winfrey, Jenifer Lewis, and Michelle Obama recently. Her inquiries into Nia Long’s neck cream use and the SPF routine of Tracee Ellis Ross have been making noise all over social media. Goldberg and Palmer talked about selecting and creating projects. Palmer thanked her for encouraging her during her transition from Disney star to indie darling. That risk put her ahead of many actors who are fighting to break through online today. See some of our top takeaways from their chat below.

Whoopi’s Phone Was Not Ringing Off The Hook After The EGOT Goldberg has been celebrated by nearly every institution there is. She earned the illustrious EGOT status after taking home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. “What flashes in my mind is, is this going to help me pay my rent? Is this going to pay the mortgage,” said Goldberg. “Listen, every accolade I’ve received, I am grateful for, but it doesn’t always translate into work.” Goldberg is not the only Black woman to point this out. Mo’Nique won an Oscar. The work didn’t flow afterwards. She spoke on it.

The Whoopi Monologues Came From Her Seeking Work The Whoopi Monologues is running on Broadway without Whoopi. Kerry Washington is producing a run of the show directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. It stars Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock, Jurnee Smollett and Kara Young. Before the revival had everyone on our timelines excited, the original served as a ploy to get Goldberg work when other productions rejected her. Goldberg’s effort as a playwright made the world take notice of her talents. “I couldn’t get hired,” she said. “I needed to put together something that showed what I knew I could do.” She advised other artists to do the same. “If you’re not getting what you need, then create what you need and hand it out. Let folks see it,” she said. “People don’t know if you don’t tell them.”

Whoopi Is A Double Scorpio Goldberg’s spicy commentary might be due to her astrological sign. She talked about being a double Scorpio. “Girl, you are a Scorpio to the core,” Palmer told her. “So your rising and your moon or whatever it is, it’s double,” she asserted. Goldberg proved it to be true when she and Palmer talked about relationships. She said if your partner can’t please you, “get a toy.” Scorpios. They’re never wrong.

Whoopi Approves Of Negotiation Goldberg recommends that people negotiate at work. “It’s always great to have allies who can help,” says Goldberg. “It’s always great, but you will have to say it every time.” She acknowledged that pay inequality is rampant in the entertainment industry. She referenced the disparity between performers like Clark Gable and Bette Davis as examples. “The scale is not equal, but it never has been,” she added.

Whoopi Still Doesn’t Want To Cohabitate The quote “I don’t want anybody in my house” is often attributed to Goldberg. She says it’s not quite accurate. “I don’t want to live with anybody,” says Goldberg. “I’m happy for you to be at your house. I love a hit and run.” The straightforward Scorpio explained to Palmer that she already has her hands full at home with her loved ones. “Somebody I kind of just met like 10 years ago or whatever. I don’t need them in the house,” she says. “I’m barely dealing with all the family in the house.” Goldberg is not the only one set in her ways. “I don’t value connection if it doesn’t let me be my full self,” Palmer adds. Palmer might not be single for long. Matchmakers Russell Wilson and Ciara have been tasked with finding her a life partner. We’re obviously getting our wedding fits pressed and ready.

Whoopi Finds Her Fashion Cred Laughable Some see Goldberg as an icon for her specific personal style. She laughs at that. “I wore sneakers to the Oscars.”

Dissociation Is Key To Her Performing Process When you’re looking at Whoopi Goldberg act, you’re actually seeing someone else. She dissociates to become the character she is taking on at any given moment. “When I’m in the character, I’m in the character, and whatever happens, it has nothing to do with me,” says Goldberg. Actors leaving their bodies is common. Palmer talked about this effect during her 2014 run in Cinderella.

Whoopi Is About That Soft Life Goldberg wants everything stable and soft. She says her favorite thing about The View is the check. “I like the finer things in life ‘cuz I’m a bougie kind of girl,” says Goldberg. We know that’s right.