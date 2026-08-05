'This Is The Healing We Needed To See' — After Choosing To 'Protect Her Peace,' Brandy's Emotional Reunion With Ray J Has Fans Rooting For The Norwoods

Source: OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Ray J and Brandy attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

Brandy and Ray J appear to be on the mend. After spending time apart, the siblings reunited in Atlanta, signaling what could be a positive step forward in their relationship, much to the delight of Norwood family fans.

Just a few months after Brandy revealed she was creating some distance from her younger brother to “protect her peace,” the siblings had fans smiling after reuniting in Atlanta over the weekend. Their heartfelt reunion quickly made the rounds online, with many celebrating what appeared to be a genuine moment of sibling love.

According to The Shade Room, Ray J shared a sweet video of the reunion on Instagram that showed the two embracing, laughing, and exchanging affectionate words.

The viral clip opens with Brandy recording herself before panning over to Ray J standing behind her.

“Look. Who. It. Is,” Brandy says with a smile before noticing the Band Aid on his face. “With a Band Aid on,” she jokes.

“For sh*t’s and giggles,” Ray J replies.

Brandy simply laughs before telling the camera, “I don’t even know. I don’t even wanna know. But I just love this guy.”

“I love you,” Ray J responds before the siblings share a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Ray J captioned the post, “In ATL with my best friend since I was born!! @brandy LOVE YOU 4 LIFE AND EVEN IN MY AFTER LIFE!” Brandy returned the love in the comments, writing, “Love you love you bro.”

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