K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims 'Tipsy' Titan 'Doesn't Like Black Women'—'It's Over For You'

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

K. Michelle is making some Puddin proclamations about fellow country music star, Shaboozey. During her Aug. 3 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the singer/Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t hold back, accusing Shaboozey of ghosting her after she reached out about collaborating on a song before alleging that he doesn’t like Black women.

“B*tch I don’t need no feature from you!” said the Jesus & Whiskey songstress.

Interestingly, later on in the interview, the star raised eyebrows after she called Morgan Wallen, who landed in hot water for using the N-word in 2021, one of her “favorite” country artists.

K. Michelle And Shaboozey Drama: What Happened On The Breakfast Club?

According to K. Michelle, the alleged snub is just one example of a much bigger issue she sees within the Black country music community: artists not supporting each other. The outspoken star, who is preparing to release her debut country album, Jesus & Whiskey, on Oct. 16, got candid about the lack of unity she’s experienced while trying to carve out her place in Nashville.

“I’ve watched Black Country singers won’t work with and treat their own more f**ked up than wdhite Country artists trying to understand our culture and all of that,” she told The Breakfast Club hosts on Monday.

When asked whether she’d had difficulty working with other Black country artists, K. Michelle immediately brought up Shaboozey, but made sure to give fellow country singer Mickey Guyton her flowers first.

“Ohhh. There’s only 15 of us in [Nashville, Tennessee]. So, like Mickey Guyton has always supported me. My thing is—OK. He can get mad at me and say whatever. But, Shaboozey.”

K. Michelle then detailed what she says happened behind the scenes. According to the singer, Shaboozey initially reached out through Instagram DMs, showering her with praise and regularly interacting with her posts.

“I looked in my DM and saw he was like, ‘You’re the GOAT.’ This and all of that.”

She claimed he would frequently reply to her social media posts, even joking that he wanted a plate of whatever she was cooking.

Things eventually became more professional. K. Michelle said the two exchanged phone numbers, and later her A&R representative told her Shaboozey had been looking for her. But when she finally texted him about doing a feature, she says the communication completely stopped.

That’s when the gloves came off.

“I’m not a feature girl. When I text you about a feature, you don’t answer back. B*tch I don’t need no feature from you. ‘Cause once they find out you don’t like Black women, it’s over for you anyway.”

Realizing she was still live on-air, she quickly added:

“Well, I probably wasn’t supposed to say that. You can cut that.”

Still, she doubled down on her frustration.

“But, I just think that’s just weird. Again, we do each other so bad. We do each other so bad.”

Jess Hilarious then asked K. Michelle whether she believed Shaboozey was seeking validation from white artists. K. Michelle flipped the narrative, suggesting he was actually trying to maintain credibility in urban spaces by reaching out to her.

“Like, don’t do that. I got Dolly Parton sending me records, so I don’t reach out…I don’t ever want to be the bitter artist about a record because I don’t ask for a feature,” she explained. “I don’t ask anybody. But you do all of that in the midst of you needing to be urban, and you’re texting me about a lot of things, and I talk to you about a record, and then you just go complete dead? I don’t care that you have a hit record. I know the longevity and business, and I know you can’t sing.”

K. Michelle said Morgan Wallen is one of her favorite country stars despite his 2021 slur incident.

The conversation didn’t stop there. The drama continued later in the interview. K. Michelle also opened up about her admiration for country superstar Morgan Wallen, revealing that he’s long been one of her favorite artists. She said his song “Talkin’ Tennessee” changed the way she viewed country music and inspired her own journey into the genre.

When Charlamagne tha God brought up Wallen’s 2021 racial slur controversy, K. Michelle acknowledged the backlash but said she later had the opportunity to hear his perspective.

Referring to the incident, she claimed Wallen had been speaking to one of his Black bandmates or crew members when he used the slur. While making it clear she was not defending his language, she argued that people often “pick and choose” when they decide to be outraged.

“That is someone that I started to form a relationship with and heard him out, and he is Black culture. He loves Black culture.”

She also stressed that using the slur was still “not a cool thing” and acknowledged how deeply hurtful it remains.

K. Michelle went on to claim that many Black people weren’t initially paying attention to the controversy until it became a major media story. She also recalled feeling uncomfortable while attending one of Wallen’s concerts and said the singer later reached out to her afterward to make sure she was okay.

Wallen publicly apologized after a 2021 video surfaced showing him using the racial slur outside his Tennessee home. At the time, he accepted responsibility for his actions and urged fans not to defend him. He has since continued releasing music while remaining one of country’s biggest stars.

Watch K. Michelle’s full interview on The Breakfast Club above.

What are your thoughts on K. Michelle calling out Shaboozey and her comments about Morgan Wallen?

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K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims 'Tipsy' Titan 'Doesn't Like Black Women'—'It's Over For You' was originally published on bossip.com