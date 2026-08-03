Chris Bosh Reveals He "Almost Dropped Dead" In January After Health Scare, Warns Wemby

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Chris Bosh’s championship-winning NBA career was infamously cut short after dealing with blood clots, and now he’s telling Victor Wembanyama to take heed.

In February, Bosh admitted he had a health scare, and with new advice to Wemby, he dug deeper into the frightening moment during an interview with Hoops Hype.

“Yeah, I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead, pretty much, and came back to life. I’m not joking. I had another pulmonary embolism,” he told the outlet. “You just got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not.”

Wemby’s health issue dates back to the 2024-25 season when he returned to San Antonio after the All-Star Weekend to suffer from the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis after saying “his arm didn’t feel completely normal.”

The condition is treated with a blood-thinning medication. However, such medication makes it very easy to bleed and typically bars patients from physical contact, so Wemby sat out for the rest of the season.

In the summer of 2025, Wemby announced he was back to French sports daily, saying “I’m officially cleared to return. … I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again.”

Wemby may be medically cleared now, but Bosh knows how quickly that clearance can be snatched away.

In 2015, he too had some health issues at the All-Star break and was hospitalized when doctors discovered the blood clot in one of his lungs, commonly known as a pulmonary embolism.

After some time on a blood thinners, he returned to the Miami Heat the following October and played in 53 games that season.

But then, during the All-Star break again, a blood clot was found in his leg, and he was benched for the rest of the 2015-16 season.

He tried to come back several times before the NBA deemed his medical issues career-ending and forced him into retirement.

“Take your medicine,” Bosh told Hoops Hype, adding that Wemby’s team has to “make sure that he’s staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn’t happen again … because it only takes one more time. It happened one more time for me, it happened twice, and I couldn’t play anymore.”

See social media’s reaction to Bosh’s continued transparency about his condition below.