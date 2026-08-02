Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones are officially married after a private wedding ceremony.

Published on August 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship
Source: John Nacion / Getty

One of Cleveland’s biggest sports stars is officially off the market.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell married Grammy-winning singer and actress Coco Jones during an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday. The celebration brought together family, close friends, and several high-profile guests from the sports and entertainment worlds.

RELATED | Famous Faces Who Have Called Ohio Home

Among those in attendance were Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, along with NBA players Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and Bam Adebayo. Videos shared from the celebration showed the newlyweds enjoying their first dance to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” before celebrating with guests.

Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement in July 2025 after dating for about two years. The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, choosing to share only occasional glimpses of their life together despite both being public figures.

RELATED | Staying Low &amp; Building: Donovan Mitchell &amp; Coco Jones Announce Engagement After 2 Years of Dating

Earlier this year, Jones told People she hoped for a wedding that felt “really intimate” and “really special.” She also described accepting Mitchell’s proposal as “the biggest contract” she had ever signed. She also described becoming engaged as “the biggest contract” she had ever signed, adding that Mitchell has been one of her biggest supporters throughout her career.

Jones won a Grammy Award for her hit song “ICU” and has continued to build a successful career in both music and acting. Mitchell enters the 2026-27 NBA season after another standout year with Cleveland, while Jones continues to build on her success in music and acting.

Congratulations to the happy couple as they begin their next chapter together.

SEE ALSO

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
3 Items
Travel  |  Shannon Dawson

Where NOT To Vacation This Summer — These Popular Destinations Have The Highest Crime Rates

Comments
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Comments
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Reveals Baby Name As She Awaits The Birth Of Her First Child With Eric Murphy

Comments
A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a black top and jeans, promoting a radio station's "Mary J Song of the Day" contest.
Contests  |  majicdc

Win a Mary J. Blige Las Vegas Flyaway

Comments

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close