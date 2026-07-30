Nolan Wells’ Family Notifies Friends’ Families To Expect Lawsuit
Nolan Wells: Family Notifies ‘Friends’ And Others To Expect Lawsuit, ‘Friend’s’ Family Plans Lawsuit Against Content Creators
- Family sends preservation notices to secure potential evidence for civil lawsuits.
- Reward for information leading to arrest and conviction now at $175,000.
- Another family plans to sue social media creators for harassment of their son, a former teammate.
The legal fight over the mysterious death of Nolan Wells is officially entering a new phase.
According to the Sun Herald, attorneys representing Nolan’s family have sent preservation notices to the parents of the white young men who were with him on Horn Island, along with several local officials, warning them to preserve any potential evidence related to the case. The notices also signal that lawsuits are on the horizon as the Wells family continues searching for answers about what happened to the 18-year-old Ocean Springs football standout.
Gotta love that.
The preservation letters are designed to ensure that text messages, phone records, emails, social media activity, surveillance footage and other digital evidence aren’t destroyed before litigation begins. While no lawsuits have been filed yet, the notices make it clear that Nolan’s legal team is preparing for civil action as multiple investigations into his death continue.
The latest development comes as the family continues to question the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s disappearance during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island with three friends. As BOSSIP previously reported, an independent autopsy concluded the cause and manner of death remain undetermined, with the pathologist saying foul play could not be ruled out. Meanwhile, state investigators are still conducting their own investigation before presenting the case to a grand jury.
The article also reveals that Dr. Benjamin Hudson, the father of one of the young men who accompanied Nolan to Horn Island, has contributed an additional $50,000 to the reward fund for information leading to an arrest and conviction. His donation pushes the reward to $175,000, adding to previous contributions from Rev. Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry and Terrell Owens. Hudson said he wants the truth to come out regardless of where the investigation leads, which is admirable considering that his own family has reportedly endured intense public scrutiny and threats.
Meanwhile, another family with a child involved in this case has announced their own plans to file lawsuits against content creators and social media personalities who they say have made life “dangerous” for their son.
According to WLOX, the family of Bart Edmiston Jr., one of Nolan’s former football teammates, says they’re preparing to sue what they call “egregious actors” for spreading allegedly false accusations and fueling online harassment. Through attorney Russ Latino, the Edmistons said Bart Jr. has fully cooperated with investigators from the beginning and has been an “open book,” but that hasn’t stopped social media from putting a target on his back.
The family says conspiracy theories have led to relentless threats against Bart Jr. and his loved ones, prompting them to pursue legal action against content creators and others they believe knowingly pushed false claims linking him to Nolan’s death. They insist he had no involvement in whatever happened to the 18-year-old during the Fourth of July trip to Horn Island.
With preservation notices sent, lawsuits looming and the reward continuing to grow, the pressure surrounding the Nolan Wells investigation isn’t letting up anytime soon.
Nolan Wells: Family Notifies ‘Friends’ And Others To Expect Lawsuit, ‘Friend’s’ Family Plans Lawsuit Against Content Creators was originally published on bossip.com