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Cardi B Teases New Single “Ah Ha” Ahead Of Friday Release

Cardi B is wasting no time keeping her momentum going.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Cardi B Miami
Source: handout / Atlantic Records

Cardi B is wasting no time keeping her momentum going.

On Wednesday, the Bronx rapper officially teased her upcoming single, “Ah Ha,” revealing that the track will arrive this Friday, July 31.

Fans quickly flooded the comments excited after she dropped the snippet. Following the success of her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, Bardi is already gearing up for another run. 

The project earned widespread praise from fans, with standout records like “Hello” and “ErrTime” helping solidify another strong body of work. She later kept the buzz alive by dropping a “Snowmix” of “ErrTime” featuring Jeezy.

Although her latest album arrived less than a year ago, Cardi appears ready to turn the pressure up once again. The cover art for “Ah Ha” proudly highlights her Dominican roots, with the rapper posing in a Dominican flag bikini.

The teaser is also stirring up some speculation online. One lyric in particular has fans trying to connect the dots, with Cardi rapping, “A n*gga can’t trap me, I won’t keep it.”

Whether the line is aimed at anyone specific or simply a classic Cardi just popping it, we won’t have to wait long to hear the full record. 

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Cardi B Teases New Single “Ah Ha” Ahead Of Friday Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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