Is Reverse Styling the Answer To Less Shrinkage and Mega Volume?

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As a natural with 4B/4C hair, I have a love-hate relationship with my mane. Since shrinkage plays absolutely no games, I’ve never opted for a wash-n-go look out of fear of sporting short, lifeless hair. Instead, I’ve grown quite fond of flexi-rod and perm rod sets styled on dried, then mousse-applied hair. However, I’ve always yearned to let my kinks and coils do their thing. And since reverse styling has grown in popularity, it’s given me hope that I can rock the look with confidence.

What is reverse styling?

In case you’ve been out of the loop, reverse styling is a pretty simple concept. “It’s exactly what it sounds like: you flip the traditional wash-day order,” says Crystal Mallett-Williams, hairstylist, salon owner, and RevAir’s Resident. “Instead of applying your products, drying, and then stretching the hair, you dry and stretch the hair first, then style it.”

Unlike traditional wash-n-go routines, where products are typically applied before stretching or drying, reverse styling prioritizes length and shape first. By stretching the hair before adding styling products, naturals can create a more elongated foundation while still making definition and volume a top priority.

Ever since reverse styling hit TikTok, the natural hair community has been smitten. The technique has sparked curiosity, especially among those looking for ways to combat shrinkage without excessive manipulation. According to Crystal, one of the biggest benefits is that “the stretch is already built in.”

With the right products and tools, reverse styling can help naturals achieve a stretched look while still embracing their natural texture. Crystal notes that using heat protectants alongside low-heat tools can help minimize stress on the strands without compromising curl definition.

Aside from the voluminous look reverse styling provides, the style makes a serious case for those who believe in minimalism on the styling front. With your go-to leave-in and mousse, you can define your strands, add moisture, and achieve the shine you love all without weighing your hair down.

What does the reverse styling method consist of?

So what exactly does the reverse styling process entail? Crystal shares that it’s one naturals can do at home with ease. Starting on freshly washed and detangled hair, the first step is stretching your strands with a blow-dry. Tools designed to stretch hair with minimal manipulation, like the RevAir Reverse Air Hair Dryer, can help simplify this step by drying and elongating the hair using low heat and tension.

Once your hair is thoroughly dried, it’s time to make your natural texture pop. Apply lightweight styling products, such as a leave-in conditioner and mousse, to enhance your curl pattern without causing your roots to revert or your hair to feel weighed down. Crystal recommends being intentional with product placement, allowing the ends to carry the product.

In the beauty world, it’s normal for trends to come and go. That said, Crystal believes that reverse styling is more than a trend, but a coveted technique in the natural styling space. “Shrinkage and volume are two of the most common problem areas I hear about from clients,” Crystal says. “When a technique actually addresses that instead of just looking good on camera, it tends to stick around.”

While the style looks easy enough to emulate, it’s important to remember that patience and trial and error are key. Some TikTok creators have found success with using rubber bands to section off the ends of their hair. Others rely on curl-defining brushes, with innovative grooves on the edges or bristles to assist in the defining process.

It’s easy to conform to the belief that naturals with tighter hair textures should be mindful of what techniques they experiment with. However, Crystal shares that reverse styling is great for textured manes, especially the 4C girlies. “Shrinkage is part of the beauty of tighter textures, but due to shrinkage, it can also hide the length,” she says. “Reverse styling lets you keep that lifted root and defined curl without sacrificing the length, and you get to see your hair’s true growth.”

Have you given the reverse styling technique a try? Let’s chat!

Is Reverse Styling the Answer To Less Shrinkage and Mega Volume? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com