National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ

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Celebrate National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day (July 24th) is the perfect excuse to learn what actually separates one tequila from another. While many people simply think of tequila as “blanco” or “gold,” the category is much more specific than that. Aging, color, flavor, and sipping style all change depending on the type, which makes tequila one of the most versatile spirits to enjoy.

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Blanco: Fresh and Bold

Blanco tequila is the purest expression of agave. It is unaged or only rested for a very short time, so it tastes bright, crisp, and peppery. This is the style most people reach for when making margaritas, palomas, and other cocktails where the agave flavor should stand out.

Reposado: Smooth and Balanced

Reposado means “rested,” and that aging time gives the tequila a softer profile. It spends at least two months in oak, which adds light notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice. If you want something that works both in cocktails and as a sipper, reposado is often the sweet spot.