From Therapist to Perfumer: How Funmi Monet is Redefining Luxury at Sephora

Monet turned skepticism into fuel, prioritizing credibility over reach to build a trusted fragrance brand.

Monet's financial independence allowed her to preserve the brand's emotional storytelling and founder-led product development.

Monet's background as a therapist informs Influxious' approach to scent as an 'emotional wardrobe' for the wearer.

Source: Courtesy of Funmi Monet / Courtesy of Funmi Monet

In the world of fine fragrance, influence is measured by the shallow yardstick of follower counts. But Funmi Monet—a licensed therapist turned fragrance expert and ISIPCA-certified perfumer— proves that true influence is built on the bedrock of trust and expertise. As the founder of Influxious, Monet has navigated a journey defined by resilience, cultural depth, and a refusal to compromise her vision for a seat at the table.

The Power of “No”

Early in her career, Monet was once told she didn’t have enough followers to build a successful brand. Instead of letting skepticism hold her back, she turned it into fuel and built one of the most trusted voices in fragrance across TikTok and Instagram. She knew that while reach is easy to measure, credibility comes from years of consistent education and authentic community building.

Independence and Innovation

This July, Influxious launches exclusively online at Sephora, a milestone achieved entirely without VC funding. Choosing to grow the brand on her own terms, Monet invested her own savings and raised capital through a close-knit network of angel investors and supporters. In doing so, this financial independence allowed her to protect the DNA of Influxious as a fine fragrance house. The DNA: rooted in emotional ritual and founder-led product development.

“I never had to compromise the creative vision or emotional storytelling that sits at the heart of the brand in exchange for funding,” Monet explains. By avoiding investor timelines, she had the freedom to obsess over every detail. For example, she focused on the technical precision of the juice and the cultural richness of the storytelling.

An Emotional Wardrobe

Monet’s background as a therapist is woven into the very fabric of Influxious. She approaches scent as an emotional destination, creating a collection designed to serve as an “emotional wardrobe.”

Each fragrance reflects a different facet of the wearer’s identity:

Well Loved : A cocoon of comfort and softness.

: A cocoon of comfort and softness. Magic Hour : The restorative luxury of escape and vacation.

: The restorative luxury of escape and vacation. High Life : A vibrant celebration of joy and community.

: A vibrant celebration of joy and community. Gold Standard: A liquid armor of confidence.

Full Circle at Sephora

The launch marks a profound full-circle moment for Monet, who evolved from a member of the Sephora Squad in 2022 to a graduate of the Sephora Accelerate program. This partnership represents the intersection of community-driven support and professional excellence.

To every Black woman dreaming of building something extraordinary, Monet’s message is clear: “You don’t need permission to begin. Everything you need is already within you.” Influxious is more than just perfume; it is a testament to what happens when you bet on yourself.

From Therapist to Perfumer: How Funmi Monet is Redefining Luxury at Sephora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com