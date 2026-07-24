LeDecision: LeBron James Announces He's Signing With The Philadeliphia 76ers On A Two-Year Deal

LeBron James, a 41-year-old veteran, is leaving the Lakers to join the 76ers on a 2-year contract.

The 76ers have overhauled their roster, trading for All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown and adding LeBron to their core.

LeBron states he still loves the game and wants to compete and win another championship before retiring.

LeBron James will end his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The four-time NBA champion announced on Friday, July 24 that he’s signing with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option.

James is joining Philly after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he led the franchise to its 17th NBA championship. The 41-year-old reportedly informed the Lakers before the start of free agency that he intended to leave the franchise for another team.

While this wasn’t exactly the move fans expected from LeBron, it became more and more likely as the days went on. The 76ers has overhauled the top of its roster since the start of the offseason, previously trading Paul George to the rival Boston Celtics in the deal to acquire All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown.

Now, they’re adding the NBA vet to a core that also features All-NBA guard Tyrese Maxey, former MVP center Joel Embiid, and rising star guar VJ Edgecombe. The trade for Brown also appears to have paved the path for James’ arrival.

James broke his silence on his decision on X, posting a lengthy statement about his decision to continue playing. The former Lakers star admitted that he thought this past season could be his last, but once it came to an end, he knew he wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” he began in a series of tweets. “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

He continued, “The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?”

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” he said, going on to announce his decision. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

He ended his statement by thanking his former teams, writing: “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

LeDecision: LeBron James Announces He's Signing With The Philadeliphia 76ers On A Two-Year Deal was originally published on bossip.com