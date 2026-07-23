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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 23, 2026

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LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant trolling social media into a tizzy (AGAIN), Cardi confessing she could pick better men amid Maduka Okoye baby mama drama, blockbuster behemoth The Odyssey conquering the global box office, Doctor Doom little boying Thor in epic Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making their return to the series after setting di road ablaze at St. Lucia Carnival.

The media maven/entrepreneur also made headlines with her rumored rekindling with ex-boo Yo Gotti during JAŸ-Z’s epic Yankee Stadium takeover.

While they haven’t referenced their relationship status or even confirmed that they were at the concert together, footage from the last night of shows has fans of the former couple wondering if they’re en route to spinning the block.

On Night 3 of the record-breaking stadium series, Simmons shared footage of herself and a friend rapping along to “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” with Angela pointing the camera at herself.

As seen in slow-motion footage from The Shade Room, a man resembling Yo Gotti is in the background of the video, just behind Simmons’ right shoulder. At first glance, you might miss it, but once the video is slowed down it certainly seems like the rapper is standing right behind his former lady as she enjoys herself at the concert.

Whether it’s something or a complete nothing burger remains to be seen but we’ll certainly keep you posted with any bae watch updates.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Angel Reese slaying, along with Latto and Doja Cat giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Rihanna, Porsha Williams, Draya Michele, Love Island USA star Aniya Harvey, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154 was originally published on bossip.com

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