Military Loss, Cybersecurity Concerns, and More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Military Loss, Cybersecurity Concerns, and More
- Four U.S. service members killed in Middle Eastern attacks, bringing military toll to 18.
- Independent autopsy reveals 'undetermined' cause of death for college athlete Nolan Wells.
- Chick-fil-A warns customers of potential data breach in loyalty accounts, urges password changes.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From military loss and a family’s demand for justice to cybersecurity concerns and Black excellence honored, today’s “What We Need to Know” segment captured the urgency, pain, vigilance, and pride shaping our community.
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Four Heroes Come Home
The Pentagon has officially identified four American service members killed in recent Middle Eastern attacks, following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Private First Class Isabella Gonzalez, Sergeant Angel Rampersad, Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, and First Lieutenant Tyler Freehand lost their lives in separate strikes across Jordan and Iraq. Their sacrifice brings the American military toll to at least 18 since regional hostilities escalated in late February, with hundreds more wounded. Take a moment today to hold these families close. Behind every name is a mother, a father, a child who answered the call to serve.
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Justice for Nolan Wells
The fight for answers continues. An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has declared his cause and manner of death “undetermined,” pending further investigation. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump presented the preliminary findings at the NAACP national convention, explaining that medical examiners could not rule out non-accidental factors, partly because organs were missing from the initial state procedure. This grieving family—like so many before them—is demanding full transparency about how their college athlete died after being left behind on Mississippi’s Horn Island. We stand with them. Their voices deserve to be heard.hen we stand together.
Chick-fil-A Alerts Customers
If you love a good chicken sandwich, listen up. Chick-fil-A announced that a recent cybersecurity incident may have exposed personal information tied to a limited number of customer loyalty accounts. Company officials say they moved quickly to secure the compromised accounts and notify impacted customers after spotting suspicious login activity. The Atlanta-based brand issued a public apology this week and promised stronger security measures going forward. So check your account, change that password, and keep an eye on your notifications. Protecting your information starts with you.
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AKA Celebrates Six Trailblazers
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated welcomed six distinguished women as honorary members during its 72nd International Boule in Las Vegas. This remarkable cohort includes vaccine scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, director Sally Richardson Whitfield, Petra Pierce, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Marlene Santill, and Robin Washington. Sorority leadership praised these honorees as enduring visionaries whose achievements in medicine, the arts, technology, and business continue to inspire future generations. What a beautiful reminder of the excellence living within our community.
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As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Military Loss, Cybersecurity Concerns, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com