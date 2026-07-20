Gods, Monsters & BEGGARS! Blockbuster Behemoth ‘The Odyssey’ Conquers Box Office With Massive Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes, Videos & More

Source: Universal Pictures

Social media is buzzing over blockbuster behemoth, The Odyssey, which conquered the box office with a massive $264.1 million global opening weekend, marking the biggest box office debut for a live-action film in 2026.

As expected, movie lovers (and most moviegoers who experienced the nearly 3-hour film) gushed over the mythical saga with Gods, monsters, slithery-slimy villains, and more portrayed by an incredibly talented cast

Source: Universal Pictures

In The Odyssey, Oscar-winner Matt Damon stars as Odysseus of Ithaca, King of a rocky Greek isle and victor of the storied Trojan War, who embarks on a perilous homecoming journey troubled by gods, monsters, storms and tragedy.

Directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan, the star-studded film also stars Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son, Telemachus, Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus, Robert Pattinson as a villainous Ithacan suitor of Penelope, and Lupita Nyong’o in dual roles as Helen of Troy, Queen of Sparta, and Helen’s twin sister Clytemnestra, Queen of Mycenae, with Zendaya as the Goddess Athena and Charlize Theron as Calypso, an immortal nymph, in small yet profound roles.

Source: Universal Pictures

“Your experience as a filmmaker informs the choices you make in a number of different ways, including what you feel prepared for, what you feel that you have the skill set for, and what will give you a new challenge but builds on what you’ve done before,” said Nolan in the film’s production notes.

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“The Odyssey is an incredible work that’s extremely important to the history of the world and development of culture, but it has never been adapted as a modern blockbuster. I was energized by the challenge of creating the mythic world of Ancient Greece and excited about telling its story, with all its rich themes, in a way I’d never seen.”

Check out the trailer below:

What was your favorite moment of The Odyssey? Did you see it in 70mm, IMAX or Dolby? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, videos, and more the The Odyssey premiere weekend on the flip.