Trump Will Discuss 2020 Election Fraud During Primetime Address

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President Donald Trump has scheduled a primetime address to the nation for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET., and he has signaled that his speech will be primarily focused on “really big news” on election security regarding the 2020 election. This means anyone tuning in will most likely be subject to a long-winded, rambling, barely coherent, completely delusional rant full of lies about the election fraud that caused his loss to former President Joe Biden.

Trump will probably talk — and by talk, I mean lie — about other things as well. The man isn’t known for his ability to stick to one subject for the time it takes to tie one’s shoe, after all. But he’s going to be bloviating about an election that has been over for nearly six years, with claims that it was stolen from him, which, to date, he has not provided a single, solitary shred of non-imagined evidence to substantiate.

And apparently, his fellow Republicans are afraid of what he might say so close to the midterm elections.

From Politico:

“The people I talk to are scared shitless,” said a former Trump administration official, granted anonymity to speak candidly. “It’s not scared shitless about the text of what he’s going to say, it’s, what does he add to the text?” Republican operatives, including those in Trump’s inner circle, have pleaded for months for an unrelenting focus on the economy. And while the president has talked up his tax cuts and Trump Accounts during campaign stops, his decision to use a rare prime time address to focus on election integrity is a missed opportunity, the former official said. “From the White House, they would prefer to be talking about economic conditions improving,” the former official said. “And any second of the day that’s not spent talking about that right now I’m sure frustrates many in the administration.” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said he’d reserve judgment until he heard what the president says but stressed that the economy is what’s top of mind for most voters. “If you’re asking me, when moms and dads lie down to sleep at night and can’t, what are they mostly worried about? I would say cost of living,” he said. “That’s what I believe, but he’s the president and he was elected by the people and he can talk about whatever he wants.”

Exactly. If Trump just has to bore the nation with another of his word salad buffet-ass speeches, at least he could talk about things that matter. So, he should boast about inflation declining from 4.2% in May to 3.5 % in June. Sure, his tariff tantrums and ill-conceived Iran war helped spike inflation in the first place, but if nothing else, Trump is adept at causing problems, blaming his predecessors, then demanding praise for somewhat fixing it, kind of.

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Politico noted that Republican officials also want Trump to highlight the bipartisan housing affordability legislation, which became law on Friday. Of course, it’s unclear how they would expect him to take credit for it, considering it automatically became law at midnight after he refused to sign it because Congress hadn’t passed his precious, useless, voter suppression-aimed SAVE America Act, which, of course, is meant to address election security issues that do not exist.

Actually, it’s not unclear. He’d just lie.

Of course, whatever lie Trump might tell regarding the legislation would be undermined by his previous televised statement that the whole thing is “unimportant” and a “big yawn.”

We reported back in March that Republican officials were finally getting tired of Trump and his obsessive, six-year-old election fraud propaganda, and I’m sure they are and have been over it, but, at this point, what does it even matter? The fact is, whatever Trump decides to discuss, he won’t discuss it intelligibly.

What Republicans are likely wishing is that Trump wouldn’t keep scheduling these speeches at all. They probably wouldn’t absolutely hate it if the president declined to make any public appearances from now through November; bonus points if someone takes his damn phone away until then as well.

At this point, when Trump gives a speech or sits down for an interview, the GOP is just praying he keeps the fool he will inevitably make of himself to a minimum.

Just look at his speech at the Army War College summit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, where he made an absurd claim that under the CHIPS and Science Act, which was implemented under Biden in 2021, companies got billions of dollars they didn’t “know what to do with,” and their hiring standards excluded anyone who wasn’t transgender.

And here he is calling the word “affordability” a hoax again and, in case you missed it the last few times, explaining the genius behind his new favorite insult, “Dumocrats.”

Guys, the president is a lying moron. It doesn’t matter what he yammers on about tonight; it’s going to show that he’s a lying moron.

But, hell, if you want to have a good time with it, make it a drinking game. Take a shot every time the president says, “Biden,” “Obama,” “HUSSEIN,” or “Dumocrat” (bonus points if he explains the spelling again), and every time he says something obviously false.

I’m joking. Please don’t do that. You will probably die.

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Trump Will Discuss 2020 Election Fraud During Primetime Address was originally published on newsone.com