‘Motherhood Changed Me’: Coi Leray Gets Real About Postpartum, Music, And Her New Mom Era

Motherhood has been a '180' for Coi Leray, changing her mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Coi's new song 'Outside' is inspired by the challenges of new moms needing a break.

Coi balances her music, style, and skincare routine while navigating the realities of life as a new mom.

Source: Team Epiphany / Team Epiphany

Coi Leray is learning that motherhood can change a lot more than you think.

She said as much during an exclusive conversation with HelloBeautiful backstage in New Orleans. A year after welcoming her daughter, Miyoco, the Grammy-nominated artist shared that life has felt like a whole “180.”

“Motherhood changed me,” Coi said when asked how she’s balancing motherhood, music, and business.

The growing mommy mogul continued, “It’s like a total 180—mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Coi’s answer opened the door to a more honest conversation about what this season has looked like for her. Between motherhood, music, and life after giving birth, she spoke candidly about the changes fans may not always see.’

Coi Leray Gets Real About Postpartum

Coi has shared pieces of her motherhood journey with fans online. In July 2025, she posted on X, “Breastfeeding ain’t no joke.”

During our conversation, she opened up even more.

“Speaking of motherhood, a lot of people don’t even know that I’m going through postpartum,” she told HB “And it’s real.”

Music and Miyoco have been part of how she gets through it.

“What helps me through it is my music. It really is. And my baby girl.”

Coi Leray Made “Outside” For New Moms

That experience is also making its way into her music.

While in New Orleans, Coi debuted her new song, “Outside,” during Coca-Cola’s Shine City activation at the 2026 Essence Festival. The record has the bounce of a song made for the summer, but Coi says the meaning comes from her life as a new mom.

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“‘Outside’ was actually inspired because of new moms,” she said. “Grab a babysitter, girl. Take some time off work and get out here. Even if it’s one weekend.”

During her set, Coi shouted out the new moms in the audience before performing a mix of fan favorites and remixes. She also brought in throwback energy with Kelis’ “Milkshake.”

Coi Leray Talks Style, Sex Appeal, And Skincare

Coi also brought her signature style to the stage in a relaxed look that still felt very her.’

She wore a white Diesel crop top that showed off her slim stomach — because yes, we had to joke with her that she is basically the queen of the snapback. She paired the top with low-rise cargo pants and sneakers, keeping the look casual, sporty, and confident.

Her style has always played with contrast, and she still sees that as part of her identity.

“My style is very masculine, very feminine, and I have a lot of sex appeal,” she said. “But the sex appeal is natural.”

Then Coi laughed and added, “But I do want to put on more clothes.”

When it comes to beauty, she keeps skincare at the top of the list.

“My one thing would be skincare,” she said. “I love skincare. My makeup artist, my best friend Nico, says you always have to start with a base before you put makeup on. You have to start with that.”

Coi Leray Performs At Coca-Cola’s Shine City

Source: Team Epiphany / Team Epiphany

Coi was in New Orleans as Coca-Cola celebrated its 31-year partnership with Essence Festival through its Shine City activation. She performed alongside Mario, Normani, and Destin Conrad.

HB spoke with reps from the beverage brand onside. Between greeting attendees and talent, Stephanie Eaddy, Senior Director of Cultural Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, gushed about the on-going collab. “For 31 years, Coca-Cola has been proud to stand alongside ESSENCE in celebrating the voices, stories and experiences that shape culture while investing in the communities that help move it forward.”

After sharing she was looking forward to seeing the podcast festival and to Coca Cola’s additional exhibitions highlighting HBCUs and new entrepreneurs, she explained more about what they were doing on the ground. Stephanie said, “this year, we’re excited to bring together music, meaningful conversations and immersive experiences that create opportunities for people to connect, be inspired and shine together throughout the festival weekend.”

Coi Leray was definitely shining in New Orleans – on and off stage, when speaking of her daughter, and when talking style and skin care. She doesn’t shy away from talking about real issues while inspiring others and looking good while doing it.

‘Motherhood Changed Me’: Coi Leray Gets Real About Postpartum, Music, And Her New Mom Era was originally published on hellobeautiful.com