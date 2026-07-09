Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

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Cleveland’s own Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received one of entertainment’s highest honors Wednesday, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

More than three decades after changing hip-hop, the legendary group now has a permanent place on Hollywood Boulevard. Their signature blend of melodic harmonies and rapid-fire flows influenced generations of artists. The honor recognizes both their commercial success and lasting impact on rap music.

The ceremony was hosted by radio personality Big Boy, with Ice-T, Fat Joe and others joining the celebration.

Bone received the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

A Career Filled With Hits And Sales

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony broke through nationally with the 1994 EP Creepin on ah Come Up. The project featured “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “Foe tha Love of $.”

One year later, the group released E. 1999 Eternal. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It produced classics including “1st of tha Month,” “East 1999,” and the Grammy-winning “Tha Crossroads.”

“Tha Crossroads” paid tribute to Eazy-E after his death in 1995. The song spent eight consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the defining rap songs of the decade.

In 1997, The Art of War also debuted at No. 1. The album further cemented the group’s place among hip-hop’s biggest acts.

The numbers support that legacy. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has sold more than 60 million records worldwide. That makes them one of the best-selling rap groups in history. The group has also earned a Grammy Award and multiple platinum albums.

Their Influence Never Stopped

Bone’s biggest commercial success came during the 1990s, but their influence has extended far beyond that era.

Their harmony-driven delivery has inspired countless artists. Their influence can be heard across modern rap and R&B. Many performers still blend melody with quick-fire lyricism using techniques Bone pioneered.

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For Cleveland, Wednesday’s ceremony marked another milestone for one of the city’s greatest musical exports. More than 30 years after reaching the national stage, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s legacy is now etched into Hollywood history.

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Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com