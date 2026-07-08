New Orleans’ temperature wasn’t the only thing sizzling as a beauty boss brought bayou blessings to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with a star-studded booth.

Source: Courtesy of FEMME

Before the ESSENCE Fest Superdome shows, celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Cliff Vmir was drawing crowds of his own.

The founder of viral haircare brand FEMMÈ turned his ESSENCE Fest BeautyCon booth into a hot spot with appearances from Cardi B…

Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Teyana Taylor…

Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Coi Leray…

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Loren Lorosa…

Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

and Yandy Smith.

Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Known for styling stars including Cardi, Sexyy Red, and Jazmine Sullivan, Cliff has transformed his talent behind the chair into a thriving beauty empire. A press release reports that his self-financed Atlanta headquarters now houses a salon, storefront and warehouse, while FEMMÈ has surpassed 100,000 monthly TikTok product sales and expanded into more than 250 beauty supply stores nationwide.

What do YOU think about the celebs seen on the scene at Cliff Vmir’s ESSENCE Fest booth?

Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME Courtesy of FEMME

Bayou Blessings: Beauty Boss Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & Other Celebrity Cameos To New Orleans was originally published on bossip.com