Trump Claimed He 'Overturned' Cancellation Of 4th Of July Flop

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Look, we all know that President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 festival has turned out to be the flop that keeps on flopping, with low turnouts, shoddy construction, and MAGA ideology gone wild, which is why it couldn’t book any major acts, or even acts that might have been considered to be major 20 to 40 years ago. We also know Trump is obsessed with crowd sizes — to the point where, in his delusional mind, he’s even in competition with Martin Luther King Jr. in that regard — so one can only imagine how he’s been coping with his events being ghost towns compared to the crowd sizes his administration predicts he will draw.

Actually, we know how he’s coping. It’s the same way he copes with everything else: he just lies about it.

On Sunday, Trump claimed during a press conference and on social media that he personally “overturned” a recommendation to cancel his Fourth of July “Salute to America” event on the National Mall after approaching storms forced attendees to evacuate the area. In dispute is how many attendees were there before the evacuation began. And by “dispute,” I mean, as usual, it’s Trump vs. reality, and, in this instance, Trump vs. Trump.

During the press conference, Trump claimed, “They estimated they had 375,000 people before everybody had to leave, and they now have 150,000 people.” On Truth Social, that 375,000 figure grew to “422,000” people, which, even if true, fell short of the half million the administration projected would attend. According to the Washington Post, none of Trump’s numbers have been independently verified, nor can they be sourced to any media outlet, which more than likely means the president is, as usual, getting his numbers from the fine statisticians at TrustMeBro@Trump’sHindParts.com.

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Also, photo and video evidence says that even his claim that 150,000 return visitors were in attendance was likely a stretch.

And, again, this has been the case since Trump’s Freedom 250 fiasco began.

Also, it’s worth noting that while none of Trump’s figures could be verified, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service, seemed to imply that the event began with “more than 100,000 people,” not 375,000 or 422,000.

“There’s never an event when you have to move more than 100,000 people on short notice that it doesn’t cause some type of bump in the road,” Guglielmi said, according to the Post.

Anyway, I’m just mad that while the sparse MAGA crowd was waiting out the weather, many of them did so inside the National Museum of African American History, which Trump famously tried to whitewash to appease the white and eternally fragile — as he did at national parks and museums across the country — by removing exhibits related to the U.S. slave trade and the civil rights movement.

Just a bunch of unwashed Caucasians, bathing in their own irony. You just know they were working hard to avert their eyes from all the unmitigated wokeness around them.

I just really hope they disinfected that place afterward.

SEE ALSO:

White UFC Fighter Declares ‘Michelle Obama Is A Man’ At White House Event



6 States Opt Out Of Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ Celebration



Celebrities Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Trump’s UFC Event Either, As Freedom 250 Continues To Be A Bust





Trump Claimed He 'Overturned' Cancellation Of 4th Of July Flop was originally published on newsone.com