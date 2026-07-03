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OWN Taps Kendra G & Zoe Spencer For Creator-Led Series

Glow Ups & Genuine Connections: OWN Taps Kendra G & Zoe Spencer For Creator-Led Series Celebrating Beauty & Singles Seeking Love

Published on July 3, 2026

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OWN is announcing two new creator-led series for ladies looking for a glow-up and the singles still searching for “the one.” BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that the network is premiering Glow Up in 5, hosted by Zoe Spencer, premiering July 21 across the network’s digital platforms, followed by Dating Download, hosted by Kendra G, on July 29.

Two smiling women in red outfits, one holding a "Dating Download" box and the other wearing a jersey with logos.
Source:

The network says the projects are part of OWN’s continued investment in creator-led storytelling, spotlighting Black women whose voices continue to shape conversations across beauty, relationships and digital culture.

The announcement also comes as both creators prepare to appear at the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Spencer is set to host the Girls United Stage on Saturday, while Kendra G will participate in a panel on the festival’s Main Stage.

Glow Up in 5 Features Zoe Spencer’s Five-Minute Beauty Challenges

OWN’s Glow Up in 5 features Spencer bringing her signature humor and authenticity to a fast-paced beauty series built around transformation under pressure.

A person with long black hair wearing a pink and gold glittery outfit with large wing-like accessories, making an expressive facial expression.
Source: OWN / OWN

A press release reports that each episode challenges the actress and lifestyle creator to complete makeup, hair and skincare looks in five minutes or less using surprise prompts. Along the way, Spencer shares practical tips while showing viewers that a glow-up is truly about confidence, preparation and making the most of the moment.

Neon sign that says "Glow Up in 5" with various makeup products and brushes on a dark background.
Source: OWN / OWN

OWN’s Dating Download Features Kendra G’s Matchmaking Skills

Kendra G, the creator of “Kendra G Singles” dating app, is putting her matchmaking skills to work in Dating Download.

A smiling woman in a red dress holding a "Dating Download" sign against a blue background.
Source: OWN / OWN

A press release reports that the series pairs women with the exact type of man they say they’re looking for, from providers and entrepreneurs to self-described reformed players, to see whether chemistry lives up to the checklist. At the end of each episode, couples make one final decision: “Download” the relationship and keep exploring the connection or “Delete” it and move on.

Dating download text in large red letters against a purple background with glowing neon circles
Source: OWN / OWN

According to OWN, the two series reflect the network’s continued effort to expand its digital footprint while creating programming that centers Black women and the creators helping drive today’s cultural conversation.

Both Glow Up in 5 and Dating Download are produced by Content.23 in partnership with Pauline Malcolm-Thornton’s BrandStory Architech and will stream exclusively on OWN’s digital platforms beginning July 21 and July 29, respectively.

A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a black one-shoulder dress and large earrings, sitting at a table with makeup and a phone.
OWN
A smiling woman in a red dress holding a sign that says "Dating Download" against a bright blue background.
OWN
A person with long black hair wearing a pink and gold glittery outfit with large wing-like accessories, making an expressive facial expression.
OWN
A smiling couple posing together, with the woman holding a "Dating Download" sign in a red dress and the man wearing a brown shirt with dreadlocks.
OWN
Two women in colorful dresses posing in a TV studio with a blue screen and lighting equipment.
OWN
Dating download
OWN
A smiling woman wearing a red New York Yankees baseball jersey and hoop earrings against a bright blue background.
OWN
A smiling woman in a red dress holding a "Dating Download" sign against a blue background.
OWN
Neon sign that says "Glow Up in 5" with various makeup products and brushes on a dark background.
OWN

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Glow Ups & Genuine Connections: OWN Taps Kendra G & Zoe Spencer For Creator-Led Series Celebrating Beauty & Singles Seeking Love was originally published on bossip.com

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