Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

The summer solstice is here, which means folks will be gathering for holidays, cookouts, kickbacks, and more. For those who love a good adult beverage in the summer months, we’ve got a nice roundup for you. With summer getting off to its start, I would personally like to lean into drinks beyond whiskey, Scotch whisky, and other aged spirits. This time of year, drinks with bright and refreshing citrus notes make a lot of sense, not to say that the heavier, more spirit-forward drinks don’t have a place. I’m also big on folks drinking whatever they want as well. There are literally no rules as to what works better depending on the season, unless you’re making drinks with fresh juices. Seasonal fruits make for better mixers, in my very personal view. I realize I’m truly beating the drum for cocktails, as that’s the whole point I started the Spirit.Ed column, but I can relent and say I want to be inclusive in how I present options to our readers. For those who just want a neat pour or a cold beer, there is room for you, too. I also want to let everyone know that I intended to do a Father’s Day cocktail roundup. Between life throwing heavy blows and some personal issues, I couldn’t get it done. My apologies, but we’ll right the ship as the months go on. For me, I’m probably going to get into a Highball or two this season with either bourbon or Scotch whisky. There’s also reason enough to go for a classic G&T. What I probably will skip is a heavier stirred cocktail until the weather cools. I plan to take it easy this summer. As the season dictates. Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Note: I’ll update this roundup periodically until the change of the season, so reach out at dchandler@bhmdigital.com to be CONSIDERED for inclusion. — Photo: Getty

Agua De Fruta Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco Tequila

1 oz Orange Juice

0.5 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

1.5 oz Cava Garnish: Pomegranate Seeds and Lime and Orange Wheels Directions: Add all ingredients to a spritz glass with ice. Top with Cava and stir. Garnish with Pomegranate seeds and lime and orange wheels.

BBQ Old Fashioned Ingredients:

2 parts Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey

½ Part Honey Syrup

2 Dashes Memphis BBQ Bitters

Orange Peel Instructions: In a mixing glass add your 7-Year-Old Rye Whiskey, Honey Syrup and Memphis BBQ Bitters. Add fresh ice, then stir gently to mix (large cube recommended). Garnish with orange peel.

Berry Julep Ingredients:

2 parts Jim Beam

1/2 part Simple Syrup

Small Handful of Blueberries

Small Handful of fresh mint Garnish with Mint Sprig & Fresh Blueberries *This appears to be a shaken drink – D.L.

Canekiller Ingredients:

2 oz False River Spiced Rum

4 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Fresh Orange Juice

1 oz Cream of Coconut

Garnish: Orange Slice & Freshly Grated Nutmeg Methods: Add pineapple juice, rum, orange juice, and cream of coconut to a shaker full of ice. Shake until cold, about 15 to 30 seconds. Pour into a glass filled with ice and grate nutmeg over the top. Garnish with orange slice.

Chai Pina Colada Ingredients:

2 parts Owl’s Brew Pineapple Coconut Mixer

1 part rum Instructions:

Serve over ice, and garnish with pineapple slice

Classic Whisky Ranch Water Ingredients:

1.5 oz Crown Royal Deluxe

0.5 oz lemon juice

3-4 oz of soda or sparkling water (to fill) Directions: Combine ingredients over ice.

Coco Caffe Ingredients:

2 oz Galliano Espresso

3 oz Coconut Milk

2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Dash of simple syrup

Blend with ice cubes Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and enjoy.

Cointreau Citrus Spritz (RTD) As the RTD (Ready-to-Drink) category grows, long-established brands are hopping into the space. Cointreau, one of our favorite brands to feature at Spirit.Ed, has a new ready-to-serve pair of citrus-based spritzes just in time for the warm days ahead. Learn more here.

El Golazo Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

¾ oz. Agave Nectar

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 thin slices of Fresh Jalapeño

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Salted Rim

Dried Pineapple Slice and Lime Wheel for Garnish Directions: Combine all ingredients, shake, and serve on the rocks in a 12 oz. margarita glass with a salted rim. Garnish with a lime wheel and dried pineapple slice.

El Presidente Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

0.75 oz Martini & Rossi® Bianco Vermouth

0.5 oz Dry Curacao

½ tsp Grenandine

Orange Twist and Amarena Cherry as Garnish Method: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir for at least two minutes to chill and dilute the drink. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist and an amarena cherry.

Elysian Brewing Jacktail Hazy IPA We’re big fans of what Elysian Brewing puts out in the market, including their crushable non-alcoholic Easy Dust IPA. The company has a new year round beer in its lineup, the Jacktail Hazy IPA. We haven’t tried this one, but we’re almost certain it’s just as good as other beers we’ve sampled over the years. Learn more here.

French Cowgirl Ingredients:

1.5 oz Devil’s Grin Texas Gin

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Lillet Blanc

½ oz Elderflower Liqueur Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a grapefruit or lemon twist. For an added Texas touch, finish with a dash or light rim of Tajín.

Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

3 oz Ice Cream Base

3 oz Orange Juice

2 Dashes Vanilla Extract

Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz) Methods:

Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.

Golden Road Mango Cart Mas Golden Road Brewing’s Mango Cart has been a go-to brew for me since I got into smaller breweries and tried out different styles of ales and lagers. While I was familiar with the OG Mango Cart, the Mango Cart Mas ups the ABV and can size, but still retains its easy drinkability. Learn more here.

Guavalicious Ingredients:

1½ oz Don Q Reserva 7 Rum

2oz Guava juice

⅓oz Fresh lime juice

1 tsp Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut Methods: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an edible flower and a piece of coconut shell.

Honey Sage Paper Plane Ingredients:

1 oz Five Springs Honey Sage Bourbon

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Amaro Nonino

1 oz Lemon Juice Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish: Sage leaf

Jungle Bird Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum

0.75 oz. Campari

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup (1:1 cane sugar and hot water)

1.5 oz. pineapple juice Instructions: Chill a Double Rocks glass, Hurricane glass, or ceramic Tiki mug. Prepare your simple syrup by dissolving equal parts cane sugar and hot water. Juice your lime and a fresh pineapple. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with cracked ice and shake for 10 seconds. Double-strain into your chilled glass over fresh crushed ice to remove pulp and ice shards. Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge (rind on). For a fun presentation, add optional garnishes like a pineapple parrot, fresh mint, orchids, or a cocktail umbrella.

Knicks In 5 Ninja SLUSHi Vessel 1 — Blue Tropical 1 cup blue Gatorade

¾ cup piña colada cocktail mix

⅛ cup sugar (dissolved in juice)

⅛ cup coconut cream

Blue food dye to color Vessel 2 — Mango Orange 1 cup mango juice

1 cup mango cocktail mix

⅛ cup sugar (dissolved in juice)

⅛ cup coconut cream

Orange food dye to color Directions: Mix each vessel’s ingredients separately, stir until sugar and coconut cream are fully dissolved, then pour into respective vessels. Use SLUSHiTwist™ to combine when serving.

Lemon Drop Martini RTD by The Cocktail Collection (Ketel One) We’ve featured the ready-to-drink offerings of The Cocktail Collection in roundups past, and their latest SKU is the Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini. We haven’t tried this one yet, but it’s a safe bet that it’ll be solid like others from the collection. Learn more here.

Mai Tai Source: Cointreau / Cointreau Ingredients:

0.5 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Orgeat syrup Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a tiki glass with crushed ice.

Mojito Source: BACARDI / Bacardi 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

0.75 oz soda

0.5 oz sugar syrup (1:1)

Small handful of mint

Crushed ice

Highball glass Method: In a highball glass, add BACARDÍ Superior Rum, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, and a splash of soda water. Add mint leaves to the glass, gently pressing with a bar spoon to release their oils. Leave the spoon in the glass. Fill ¾ of the glass with crushed ice. Churn the mixture with a bar spoon to combine. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Old Fashioned (Espolòn Extra Añejo) 2 parts Espolòn Extra Añejo

0.25 parts simple syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Orange twist Instructions: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large block of fresh ice and garnish with an orange twist.

Old Orcadian Spritz Ingredients:

1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15

.75 oz lemon-lime

.75 oz simple syrup

6 or 7 mint leaves

2 dashes Angostura

2 oz sparkling wine

Mint tip, for garnish



Directions:

Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish.

Padre Lobo 1.5 oz Mezcal Montelobos Tobala

.75 oz Ancho Reyes

.75 oz Cynar

1.5 oz Tonic Recipe: Mix ingredients and serve in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Peach Margarita Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Orange Liqueur

1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Seaswept Spritz (Josh Cellars) Fill your favorite glass with ice Add a Filthy* Black Cherry and syrup from the jar Top with Seaswept Sparkling and gently stir *Filthy is a registered trademark of Filthy Foods LLC and not affiliated with Josh Cellars

Smoky Margarita Ingredients:

2 oz The Deacon

2 oz Mango Juice

0.5 oz Triple Sec

0.5 oz Agave

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Tajin or salt for the rim

Lime wedges for garnish Method:

Pour salt or Tajín on a small plate. Cut a slit in the lime wedge and rub it along the rim of a glass. Roll the edge of the glass in the salt or Tajín to coat the rim. Allow to dry. Combine The Deacon, Mango Juice, Triple Sec, Lime Juice and ice in a shaker and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into glass and garnish with lime.

Spicy Tamarind Paloma Ingredients

1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

4 oz Grapefruit Soda

Large ice cubes

Chili lime salt

Lime wheel Directions: Rim a high ball glass with chili lime salt. Fill glass with ice. Add Spicy Tamarind. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel.