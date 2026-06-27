'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Unique No Longer Wants The Smoke, Raq Finds A New Way To Re-Up

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Previously on Raising Kanan, the Thomas clan is officially down one after Kanan (MeKai Curtis) “accidentally” killed his uncle, Lou Lou’s (Malcolm Mays), instead of his mother, Raq (Patina Miller). This week, the fallout from that death continues with Marvin (London Brown) still on the hunt for Unique (Joey Bada$$) and the surprise exit of one of Southside’s biggest power players.

Pernessa Hits Unique With An Ultimatum, Stefano Gets His Lick Back

Starz

Pernessa and her song get a visit from Unique at their hideaway house. She hits the hustler with some news he doesn’t want to hear; she wants him to get out of the drug game.

Of course, Unique is like nah, because hustling is all he knows, and he doesn’t feel he can make enough money doing an honest living.

Unique’s former love interest and arch-rival, Raq, meets up with Stefano to try and convince him to work with her again. Stefano is like nah, and lets Raq know that he will never work with her again and blames her for ending up in the hospital after Russo shanked him, telling her that it would have never happened if she didn’t “bring him over the river.”

Raq tells Stefano she can conduct business somewhere else, and Stefano warns her to stay out of Queens. Speaking of Russo, Stefano gets his revenge and has his rival gunned down in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

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Raq Sets Her Sights On Manhattan, Marvin Is Looking For Unique

Starz

Marvin is on the hunt for Unique and is paying cash to anyone who knows his whereabouts. Mavrin gets some info from some local hustlers who tell him that Unique is hiding out in the suburbs with Pernessa and his son.

Even though he is ready to take out Unique, Raq tells him to focus on the business, saying that Manhattan is in play after Stefano banned them from selling drugs in Queens, so she is going to meet with the person who is running things in the city.

Raq also tells Marvin that they will begin selling drugs out of Cafe Vous, calling it their lifeline until they get back on their feet.

Marvin knows how much that spot meant to his late brother, telling Raq, “Lou gon roll over in his grave seeing us work out of his club.”

After Stefano kicked Raq to the curb, he met with Snap (Erika Woods), Pop (Wendell Pierce), Kanan, and Breeze (Shameik Moore) to talk business.

Starz

Stefano says he will no longer be hands-on with the drug business after dealing with Raq, but makes sure to let them know he still wants his cut.

Starz

When Snap and Pop tell him they are also working with Unique, Stefano says he has a problem with it because Unique worked with Russo.

Starz

Speaking of Unique, he has no idea that the Breeze spoke with Stefano and that he brought up his former alliance with Russo. Unique tells Breeze that he is worried about them working with Stefano because of that, but Breeze reassures him that he has nothing to worry about.

Raq Meets With Pino Bernardi, Shirley Is Out At Cafe Vous & Unique Makes An Offer To Kanan

Starz

Raq meets with Pino Bernardi (Joe Pantoliano) to see if she can set up shop in Manhattan. During their discussion, Pino tells Raq that Stefano hasn’t been speaking too kindly of her, so he doesn’t see any reason for him to go behind Stefano’s back to work with her.

At Cafe Vous, Marvin is in the process of shifting the operations there, and Shirley, Lou Lou’s partner, walks in on him.

Starz

She asks what’s in the boxes, but she doesn’t need Marvin to answer because she already knows. Marvin hits Shirley with the bad news, informing her that he is buying her out of her stake and that she is no longer needed now that Lou Lou is dead.

Sensing a betrayal is on the horizon, Unique tries to convince Kanan to work with him and pass on Snap and Pop’s plan.

Starz

Kanan tells Unique he’s good on his offer, and then Unique hits him with an interesting question, asking him why he hasn’t pressed him about Lou Lou’s murder. After Unique asks if it was him or Raq who pulled the trigger, he quickly leaves.

Raq Establishes Her Manhattan Business, Unique Bounces & Jukebox Kicks Iesha To The Curb

Starz

Raq is getting her new Manhattan operation rolling, and to do so, she speaks with a madam who goes by the name Flossie Siegel.

Starz

Raq makes her pitch to Flossie to use her girls to help sell the drugs, and the meeting goes well after Pino tells Flossie all of the details. Flossie is excited to work with another strong woman such as herself.

After failing to spook Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), Detective Garcia shifts tactics and speaks with Iesha and her family. Garcia tells them that Jukebox and her family are involved in serious crimes like murder, and he shows them a photo of Lou Lou’s dead body.

Iesha sneaks out to meet with Jukebox to tell her about what Detective Garcia did during their meeting. Iesha is stunned to be met with a cold reception from Jukebox.

Starz

Iesha is trying to look out for Juke, but Jukebox makes it clear she doesn’t want Iesha around anymore.

Even though Raq told him to chill, Marvin is still on a mission to avenge his brother’s death, even though the person he’s actively hunting isn’t Lou Lou’s killer.

Marvin tracks down Unique’s associate, Akbar, and kills him after learning Unique’s exact location. Breeze and Kanan are also looking to kill Unique and show up at the hideout only to discover he, Pernessa, and their son have fled the city.

The episode ends with Unique and Pernessa driving off, and he tells his baby mama they can replace everything they are leaving behind.