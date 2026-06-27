A Fatal Feud Between Mother And Son Garners Split Reactions

Bill Oxford

As much as we’re taught in the Black community that family should always stick together, many of us can attest to having intense arguments with siblings, cousins, in-laws and especially one or both parents. However, while it’s perfectly understood that we won’t always see eye-to-eye, the path towards overcoming any dispute is what truly tests the love amongst kinfolk.

Sadly, things weren’t able to smooth over in the case of Rochester mom Aneka Connor and her 16-year-old son, Ca’hry Gibson, after a verbal disagreement over a cell phone led to his death and her pleading guilty to manslaughter, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

RELATED: To Sons And Mothers: An Open Letter To Stop The Violence

Many across the nation have now viewed an unsettling doorbell camera video (seen below), which captured Gibson jumping onto his mom’s car on the morning of October 10, 2025 as she tries to flee the situation, her responding by accelerating the gas at full speed and an off-camera accident that resulted in him succumbing to his injuries one month later on November 7, 2025. Conner was later arrested on December 30, 2025.

The plea deal issued this past Monday (June 22) gives her a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.

More details below on the legal proceedings and why Ca’hry’s dad, Christopher Gibson, believes the sentence is way too short, via Rochester’s 13WHAM ABC:

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“‘My son is dead, his mom is in jail and I’ve got to accept that and learn how to live with that,’ Christopher Gibson said outside court after Monday’s hearing.

Moments earlier, Gibson stood before Judge Stephen Miller to deliver a victim impact statement. He expressed disappointment in the promised sentence but also told Connor he forgives her.



‘Just ready to get past all of this,’ Gibson said after court. ‘Can’t get past it without forgiving her. It’s not for her anyway — it’s for me, so I don’t be mad and angry all the time.’

Gibson said he also forgives Miller, who was ‘just doing his job’ as a judge.



‘He made his determination based off of what he’s seen in the video and what happened that day,’ Gibson said.”

Any way you look at it, this is a case where there are simply no winners. Christopher Gibson is delivered crushing news just one day after his first official Father’s Day without his son; Aneka Connor, who seems remorseful almost immediately afterwards, is left with the mental anguish of causing one child’s death while leaving behind her two other children to make sense of it all; Ca’hry Gibson is no longer here after making a fatal mistake that seems so nonsensical when looking back on the details.

Take a look below at how social media reacted from both ends of the spectrum in this truly heartbreaking case of a family feud gone way too far:

1. 1-3 years. For manslaughter of her child. I hope this haunts her everyday of her life. 1-3 years….wow

via @JoBillsFan