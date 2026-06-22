R.I.P.: Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis, Who Launched Careers of Whitney Houston & Alicia Keys, Dies At 94

Davis was a pioneering record executive who discovered and developed numerous artists over his long career

He faced controversy in his dismissal from Columbia Records, but went on to found successful labels like Arista and J Records

Davis was widely respected in the industry, earning induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000

Legendary music executive and producer Clive Davis has died at the age of 94.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

His family confirmed the news to The New York Times on Monday, June 22. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, his longtime representative Aliza Rabinoff said Davis “passed away peacefully from age-related illness” while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Davis was hospitalized in New York City on May 29 and was released on June 4. At the time, a spokesperson told People that he was in good spirits and happy to be recovering at home.

Over the years, Davis faced several health challenges. In 2021, his annual pre-Grammy Gala was postponed after he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition that can cause weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. The disorder is generally treatable, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

A five-time Grammy winner, Davis played a major role at some of the music industry’s biggest companies, including Columbia Records, RCA Music Group, and BMG. He launched Arista Records in 1974 and led the label until 2000, before starting J Records. Often referred to as the “man with the golden ears,” Davis helped discover and develop many artists who became global stars. In 2008, he was named chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Born on April 4, 1932, Davis grew up in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. He attended New York University on scholarship and later earned a spot at Harvard Law School. Speaking with People in 2022, he recalled that scholarships made his education possible.

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In his autobiography, Davis described himself as “a hard-working Jewish boy from Brooklyn” driven by ambition and determination. According to Vanity Fair, he experienced significant personal loss while attending NYU when both of his parents died within a year of each other.

Davis joined Columbia Records as the company’s general counsel before becoming president in 1967. During his time there, he signed major acts such as Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, The Isley Brothers, and Earth, Wind & Fire. His tenure ended in 1973 when he was dismissed over allegations that he had misused company funds, claims he consistently denied.

Reflecting on the controversy during a 2013 appearance at 92NY, Davis described the experience as deeply painful. He said a company employee had fraudulently signed invoices and later went to prison. According to Davis, some invoices were falsely connected to him, including a long-circulated claim that he tried to bill his son’s bar mitzvah to the company, which he insisted was untrue.

Davis also maintained that CBS, which owned Columbia Records at the time, knew the accusations against him were false. He believed he became a scapegoat after the fired employee alleged widespread payola practices within the company and the broader music industry.

Just a year after leaving Columbia, Davis launched Arista Records in partnership with Columbia Pictures in November 1974. Over the next several decades, he helped shape the careers of artists such as Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Whitney Houston, and Alan Jackson. He also played a key role in the comeback success of performers including Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, and Carlos Santana.

In 1989, he partnered with L.A. Reid and Babyface to establish LaFace Records, signing acts such as TLC, Toni Braxton, and Pink. Five years later, he teamed up with Sean Combs in a joint venture that resulted in Bad Boy Records, one of the most successful hip-hop labels of the 1990s. The label’s roster included The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112, and Combs himself.

In 2000, Davis became the first non-performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That same year, he launched J Records, which would go on to sign artists including Alicia Keys.

Davis is survived by his four children: Doug, Mitchell, Lauren, and Fred Davis.

R.I.P.: Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis, Who Launched Careers of Whitney Houston & Alicia Keys, Dies At 94 was originally published on bossip.com