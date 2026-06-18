Orange You Glad? Fans Are Convinced Jhené Aiko Is Dating Rapper Larry June After Quietly Twenty88 Axing Big Sean Relationship

Jhené and Big Sean's longtime relationship ended, shocking fans.

Jhené's social media posts fueled speculation of a new romance with Larry June.

Big Sean defended Jhené against negative comments about the breakup.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were once considered one of music’s favorite couples, so when news of their split surfaced, fans were shocked, to say the least.

Source: Olivia Wong / Scott Dudelson

After nearly a decade together, a Twenty88 album, and a son, Noah, many followers believed the pair would go the distance. Now, however, it looks like Jhené may be moving on, with fans speculating that she could be dating rapper Larry June.

The singer seemingly confirmed her breakup from Big Sean in November 2025 when she shared a snippet of her song “Break.” The emotional lyrics appeared to reference the end of a relationship, fueling rumors that the longtime couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

As speculation spread online, Big Sean stepped in to defend his ex after some social media users accused her of being unfaithful.

“I don’t mind whoever saying wild s**t about me cause I have a sense of humour and don’t give a f**k. It’s frustrating having people say negative things towards her, though. God Bless,” he wrote at the time.

Neither Jhené nor Big Sean has publicly revealed what led to the breakup, though some fans have theorized that differing views on marriage may have played a role. Now, attention has shifted to Larry June after a few subtle social media clues caught fans’ attention.

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The rumors started when Jhené shared a photo of her layered necklaces on Instagram. Alongside pendants featuring the names of her children, Noah and Namiko, fans noticed an orange slice charm. The symbol is closely associated with Larry June and has become part of his personal brand.

Larry only added to the speculation when he responded to the post with a simple orange emoji.

Fans became even more convinced after the rapper shared, and quickly deleted, a photo showing his watch next to a woman’s hand. Some followers believed the hand appeared to feature one of Jhené’s distinctive tattoos, though nothing has been confirmed.

For now, neither artist has addressed the dating rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the possibility of a new romance.

The speculation comes after years of public curiosity surrounding Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s relationship. In November 2024, the singer was forced to shut down engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand during a night out.

After a social media user pointed out the ring in footage from the GQ Men of the Year event, Jhené quickly set the record straight.

“This ring is from my stylist ✨ it only fit on that finger 😘 the more you know 💫,” she replied.

When another fan asked whether it was a wedding ring, she clarified, “Correct 😌.”

“I did get myself something beautiful for my right hand tho 🥰,” she added.

A few months earlier, Big Sean was asked about marriage during an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s Out of Context podcast. When questioned about why he and Jhené hadn’t tied the knot, the rapper made it clear that there had been no secret wedding.

“No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage,” Big Sean said with a laugh.

“It’s a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all.”

He went on to explain that while he views marriage as a symbol of a strong relationship, it’s not something he believes should happen simply because it’s expected.

Big Sean also made it clear that he wasn’t opposed to marriage altogether.

“I would like to, and I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either,” he said. “But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Whether Larry June and Jhené Aiko are officially a couple remains a mystery for now. But, judging by the internet’s reaction, fans are keeping a close eye on every orange emoji and deleted post.

Orange You Glad? Fans Are Convinced Jhené Aiko Is Dating Rapper Larry June After Quietly Twenty88 Axing Big Sean Relationship was originally published on bossip.com