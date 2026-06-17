Diddy's Prison Release Date Gets Moved Up... Again

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

It remains unclear if Sean “Diddy” Combs can ever successfully resume a public life, but he’ll be able to try a lot earlier than expected.

The disgraced music mogul is now set to be released from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Feb. 23, 2028. That’s a month before his original release date in Nov. 2028. Combs’ release date has been moved forward several times since his conviction last July.

In October 2025, Combs was originally sentenced to 50 months under the controversial Mann Act for two counts of transporting women for prostitution. Both Cassie Ventura and a “Jane Doe,” widely believed to be Instagram model Daphne Joy, who has a child with 50 Cent, testified about the sexual coercion and abuse they suffered while in relationships with Combs.

The jury rejected RICO charges in the case, and Combs was ultimately sentenced to four years and two months. But for reasons unknown, his release dates have fluctuated.

Ventura, her three children and husband, Alex Fine, are now living outside of the United States, per her affidavit in a civil court case. A former “freakoff” partner, Clayton Howard, is suing Ventura and Combs for $20 million.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not release information on inmates or why time is shaved off their sentences. Per USA Today, while they don’t “discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans,” they do acknowledge that “good conduct time,” which could include participating in programs or approved activities, can help reduce a prison term.

In a pre-sentencing letter, Combs said that he’d started a mentoring program while in jail and that he was in therapy and sober for the first time in 25 years. So it appears that Combs is considered a model prisoner.

While awaiting sentencing last year, he wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, saying that he’d lost his way and was sincerely sorry for his actions.

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“Over the past year, there have been so many times that I wanted to give up,” Combs said. “There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn.

He added, “The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be.”

In her victim impact statement, Ventura said Combs was a liar and urged the judge to give him the harshest sentence possible.

“I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human,” her statement read. “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

Combs’ conviction is under appeal, but no word yet on when a three-member panel of judges will rule on the case.

Of course, social media was ripe with opinion. See the reactions below.