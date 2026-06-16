Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Karmelo Anthony, a young black teen, was convicted of murdering a white teen and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The jury selection process was criticized, with the state striking down potential black jurors due to their being educators.

The judge's relationship with the victim's father has raised questions about potential bias in the case.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

19-year-old Karmelo Anthony is appealing his recent murder conviction for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco last year. Anthony was recently found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Collin County jury on Tuesday, June 9. This sentence sparked outrage amongst the community and peers. As the case continued, it grew national attention, becoming a debate about race and justice for black people. As Anthony was a young black teen, and the victim was a young white teen. However, none of the jurors in Anthony’s trial were black. He faced an all-white jury. Reports also say that the state of Texas struck down three potential black jurors during the jury selection due to their being educators. Of course, the defense objected to the rejection of the black jurors, but Judge John Roach Jr. allowed them to be struck. Social media has also been rumoring that the judge in this case and the victim’s father are good friends.

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However, we don’t know if that has played a part in his decisions. Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, condemned the public’s response to the murder of his son during his victim impact statement, saying it was never about race. Looking at Anthony, he says, “You failed your parents, you failed yourself, and you failed society.” Yet in a video posted to social media, Jeff Metcalf called Karmelo Anthony a watermelon fellon.

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Records of Collin County Court did not indicate if Anthony’s appeal would be a Batson challenge over the state’sobjection to the black jurors.

What is a Batson challenge?

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A Batson challenge is a legal objection made during jury selection, arguing that the opposing party is using a peremptory challenge to exclude a potential juror based unlawfully on race, ethnicity, sex, or religion.

The objection originated from the landmark 1986 U.S. Supreme Court case Batson v. Kentucky, which ruled that prosecutors cannot use race-based strikes to eliminate jurors. Over time, the Supreme Court expanded this protection to civil trials and prohibited strikes based on gender.

How a Batson Challenge Works:

When a lawyer exercises a peremptory challenge—which normally allows them to dismiss a juror without stating a reason the opposing counsel can object. The court then follows a strict three-step legal test.

The Prima Facie Case: The objecting attorney must show facts or circumstances that suggest a juror was dismissed because of a protected characteristic, for instance, pointing out a pattern of striking Black jurors

The Race-Neutral Explanation: If the judge finds the initial claim plausible, the burden shifts to the striking attorney. They must provide a clear, specific, and identity-neutral reason for the dismissal, for instance, the juror has a scheduling conflict or a specific personal bias.

The Court’s Final Ruling: The judge decides whether the neutral explanation is genuine or merely a pretext for intentional discrimination

In conclusion:

If the judge sustains the Batson challenge, the discriminatory dismissal is blocked. Depending on the local jurisdiction’srules, the judge will either force the dismissed juror to be seated on the jury anyway or dismiss the entire group of potential jurors and restart jury selection completely from scratch.

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Anthony’s team also filed a pauper oath for a court-appointed appellate attorney. Through all of this, his family set up a GoFundMe for the public to donate and assist with anything legal fees, the family has been facing public scrutiny due to their use of the funds, buying cars, homes, etc. It’s unclear if funds remain. During a news conference, Kala Hayes, Anthony’s mother, told outlets last year that the money was being spent on a defense attorney.

Due to Collin County being one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, criminal law professor at Southern Methodist University, Anna Offit, said that having a white jury in a diverse county is often not an accident. “It is a choice,” Offit said. “It’s not inevitable.”

She says, “Racial misinformation, racial stereotypes are particularly problematic in this murder trial because this is a trial that’s going to come down to what ordinary people make of the alleged altercation between the defendant and victim here.”

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction was originally published on thebeatdfw.com