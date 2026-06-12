Supreme Court Blocks Alabama Execution Of Black Man Using Nitrogen Gas

Source: Alabama Department of Corrections / Alabama DOC

For some weird reason, it’s not enough for state officials in Alabama to execute a man who has been sentenced to death; they feel the need to do it in a way that is likely painful, certainly cruel and definitely unusual. In fact, Alabama officials were so dead set on executing a Black man on death row by using nitrogen gas to suffocate him that, in a rare move, the U.S. Supreme Court had to step in and declare it unconstitutional.

According to the New York Times, on Thursday evening, the Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling that rejected a last-minute appeal by the state after lower-court judges found that the method of execution was “likely unconstitutional” in this case. The court’s decision, which was unsigned and included no reasoning — which the Times noted is typical of emergency rulings — saved convicted murderer Jeffery Lee from being executed via nitrogen hypoxia, just before he was set to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday. The SCOTUS decision was a 6-3 ruling, with three of the court’s conservative judges, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Neil M. Gorsuch, voting in favor of the nitrogen gas execution.

State officials argued that Lee, 49, initially chose nitrogen gas as the method for his execution. Still, at some point, he became so desperate to escape the odd, rarely used method that he preferred death by firing squad, as he felt it would be quicker and less painful.

From the Times:

In his legal challenge, Mr. Lee disputed claims from proponents of nitrogen hypoxia that the method is efficient and potentially painless. He even proposed death by firing squad as an alternative that he believed would be quicker and less painful. In a decision late last month, Judge Emily Marks of U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama sided with state officials and said the execution could move forward, finding that using the gas “did not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.” But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit disagreed and sent the case back to Judge Marks. In a new decision on Tuesday, Judge Marks blocked the state from executing Mr. Lee using the gas. This time, she agreed with his argument that death by firing squad — with four .30-caliber bullets aimed at his heart — “significantly reduces a substantial risk of severe pain.” Judges from the same appeals court affirmed her decision on Wednesday night.

According to CNN, nitrogen hypoxia is a method of execution that experts say causes “air hunger.” A federal court ruled the method violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. According to the Times, Alabama was the first state to use nitrogen gas to execute a person in 2024. Lee would have been the eighth death row prisoner to be executed in Alabama using that method, and the ninth overall. In other words, nitrogen hypoxia has only been used eight times to kill someone since 2024, and seven of those eight executions happened in Alabama.

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It’s significant that, while Lee still doesn’t want to die painfully, he does seem to have accepted his fate, because the jury that presided over his trial had recommended that he not be executed at all. According to CNN, Lee was convicted of murdering two people while robbing a pawnshop in Orrville, Ala., in 1998. The jury recommendation was life in prison, but the trial court overruled that decision and sentenced Lee to death.

“While I am disappointed the Supreme Court did not allow the state to proceed with Lee’s chosen method of execution, I remain committed to ensuring that justice is ultimately served for his victims,” Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama said in a statement.

But death is death, right? So, what does the method even matter, unless cruelty is the point?

SEE ALSO:

Alabama Governor Commutes Sentence Of Black Man 2 Days Before Execution

James Broadnax Executed After Cousin Confesses To Being The Shooter





Supreme Court Blocks Alabama Execution Of Black Man Using Nitrogen Gas was originally published on newsone.com