Knicks Pull Off Greatest Comeback In NBA Finals History As Fans Throw Eggs At Wemby

Source: Al Bello / Getty

The New York Knicks were able to pull off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history as they went up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

But it was a thriller in the Garden, because, like each of the past three games, the Knicks fell behind early with a double-digit deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns caught two early fouls —one off a Spurs challenge— that took him out of the game as the Spurs put on a shooting clinic.

It led to them ending the first quarter 41-22, and it didn’t improve much when the score was 76-49. At one point, they were down 29 points as the Spurs went off with 14 threes in the first half.

However, momentum flipped in the third quarter when the Spurs started to get comfortable with their lead, as it hovered around 20 for a while. So the Knicks started chipping away at it and got it to a manageable 15-point deficit going into the fourth.

Going on a 13-0 run on the back of Jalen Brunson’s 36-point performance, he scored a signature jumper that gave them their first lead with less than two minutes of the game.

De’Aaron Fox missed what he thought was a breakaway layup and the ball was back in Brunson’s hands with less than seven seconds left. He missed a three-pointer that bounced off the rim, where OG Anunoby pounced to tip it back in as the Knicks won in stunning fashion, 107-106.

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An even-keeled Anunoby spoke on the roller coaster of the game afterward.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind,” Anunoby said. “Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated. Just staying with it.”

Still, he remained very calm when asked about his game-winning tip-in, explaining his actions plainly.

“I was free. There was no one boxing me out. So I just went in there for a tip-dunk and then ended up just tipping it in,” Anunoby said after the game.

Victor Wembanyama was more solemn after his 24-point game, admitting, “We clearly weren’t the most hungry in the second half.”

“It was painful, of course. It feels like we worked too hard and give up our leads. It’s as simple as that. It just hurts,” Wemby admitted.

Knick fans were relentless in taunting the team after the win, and even pelted the 7-foot Frenchman with an egg while he entered his hotel.

See social media’s reactions to the thriller in MSG below.