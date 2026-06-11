Texas Reporter Makes 'Gorilla' Reference During Karmelo Anthony Trial

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Ever since the story of Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf emerged in the news cycle, after the former stabbed the latter resulting in his death in Frisco, Texas, last year, we have endured a predictable yet still despicable level of anti-Black racism, which, incidentally, we also have to deal with when white people use deadly force and claim self-defense against a Black man (Chud the Builder, anyone?).

Now that Anthony has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison, that anti-Blackness has only become more celebratory, which we should also have expected. What we should not expect or accept, however, is a local news reporter getting in on the racism by making absurd “gorilla” references regarding the trial, but that’s exactly what happened when a WFAA reporter discussed the racial tension surrounding the case, and, for no discernible reason, decided to add to it.

“Let’s talk a little bit about the big, uh, gorilla so to speak,” WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez said Tuesday outside of the courthouse. “There were people out here on both sides shouting racial slurs at one another. But it was very clear that the defense and prosecution did not want this to be about race. They said this was not about race.”

Nah, but seriously, WTF was that? Why wouldn’t Lopez address “the elephant in the room” like a normal non-racist instead of going out of her way to address the “big, uh, gorilla so to speak”? Why the gorilla? It was a choice.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lopez is the senior crime and justice reporter for WFAA, where she has been employed since 1998. She’s a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades on the job. She should have known better. Comments like hers are what happens when people get so comfortable with casual racism and anti-Blackness that they become unafraid to perform it even when they’re on the job.

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A look through her social media account shows that she seems to have relationships with many Black people, which makes this all the more baffling, but not at all surprising.

Anyway, WFAA released the following statement regarding the incident, via ABS:

“Yesterday while reporting on the track meet stabbing trial, our reporter used an idiom to describe dynamics in the courtroom that was inappropriate. We apologize for that error and are committed to ensuring this doesn’t happen in the future.

This mistake in no way reflects the culture of our newsroom or tenure of our coverage. Our reporters are held to high standards and abide by the principles of ethical journalism. We hope our long track record of fair, balanced, and sensitive reporting, specifically on this case, speaks for itself.”

So far, there doesn’t appear to be an apology from Lopez herself, nor is there any word on whether she will be held accountable for what she said.

SEE ALSO:

Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Teen Found Guilty For 2025 Stabbing

Karmelo Anthony Indicted By Grand Jury For 1st-Degree Murder, What’s Next?

Karmelo Anthony Will Get His Diploma, But His Legal Battle Looms



Karmelo Anthony, Family Move After Repeated Harassment

Op-Ed: I Get Karmelo Anthony, I Carried A Knife To School Too



What Is A Batson Challenge? The Legal Tool That Failed Karmelo Anthony





Texas Reporter Makes 'Gorilla' Reference During Karmelo Anthony Trial was originally published on newsone.com