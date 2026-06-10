Keke Palmer Is Everywhere Right Now—And Looking Good While Doing It

Keke Palmer is a versatile entertainer, expanding her empire across acting, hosting, and entrepreneurship.

Keke embraces motherhood, reflecting on the joy and personal growth it has brought her.

Keke's style and presence command attention, whether at Chanel events or in candid interviews.

Source: Getty

Keke Palmer is outside—but not just for the vibes.

Within the last few days, our girl has been everywhere. Keke pulled up to Chanel’s Tribeca Artists Dinner. She sat down with Whoopi Goldberg at the Tribeca Film Festival. She dropped new episodes of Password. And she sat down with Rolling Stone for a wide-ranging interview that showed exactly why she is the culture.

Keke is booked, busy, and looking good every time we see her. She is expanding her empire, reminding everybody she is a boss, a performer, a host, an entrepreneur, a fashion girl, and, most importantly, a mother.

Keke Palmer And Whoopi Goldberg Had A Tribeca Moment

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Keke joined Whoopi for a Storytellers conversation. The two talked about career, creativity, social media, motherhood, and the way Keke continues to move through Hollywood on her own terms.

For the event, Keke wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier black-and-beige dress with sheer details throughout. According to WWD, she completed the look with Femme LA’s Paulo Slipper in Coco Brown, a $199 sandal. Styled with copper-toned braids and soft glam makeup, Keke looked stunning.

Keke Palmer Talks Motherhood, Career & Akeelah And The Bee

Keke also sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview. She got into her child-star roots, the pressure of growing up in Hollywood, and how Akeelah and the Bee still speaks to Black audiences. The interview also gave us Keke as a mother. She couldn’t stop gushing about her son, Leo, and the joy he brings to her life.

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Keke told Rolling Stone, “Literally, my son has changed my life. He’s the everything to me in my world.” She continued by saying she feels blessed to get to watch him grow up every day. “Motherhood is not for everybody,” she shared on a live extension of her RS interview. “But it is for me.”

For her RS editorial, the Big Boss switched into a tailored look with rich copper Shirley Temple ringlets and soft glam.

Keke Palmer Keeps The Looks Coming

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

One of our favorite Keke fashion moments this week came from none other than Chanel. At the label’s Tribeca Artists Dinner, Keke wore a textured light pink and grey Chanel suit featuring intricate embellishments and signature house details. The fit screamed luxury.

She paired the look with brown-copper braids styled with a center part, soft glam makeup, and a black clutch. One thing about Keke: she understands the assignment and then writes her own.

Each time we’ve seen Keke this week, she’s given us something to talk about. At Tribeca, she was the storyteller. At Chanel, she was the fashion girl. In Rolling Stone, she was reflective, honest, and completely herself. And on Password, she remained the charismatic host audiences love.

She is a shapeshifter, a conversation maker, a style influencer, and a woman in her bag. Whether she’s sitting across from Whoopi Goldberg, walking into Chanel, or talking about motherhood, Keke Palmer proves she is one of one.

Keke Palmer Is Everywhere Right Now—And Looking Good While Doing It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com