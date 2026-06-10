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Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos

Drake’s right-hand man, Chubbs, recently pressed a streamer who appeared to be trying to get some clout off “The Boy.”

Published on June 10, 2026

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OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake’s right-hand man, Chubbs, recently pressed a streamer who appeared to be trying to get some clout off “The Boy.”

During the OVO crew’s annual Turks and Caicos trip, Drizzy decided to shoot a video for “Outside Tweaking.” Even Stunna Sandy, who is featured on the song, popped out to make a cameo. Before filming got underway, a few streamers on the island were live trying to capture the scene.

In the clip that’s now going around on the internet, Chubbs walks up to one of the streamers and appears to ask them to stop live streaming. The conversation was brief, but it quickly caught the attention online once the footage started making rounds.

Once Chubbs walks away, the streamer can be seen looking confused while telling their audience they have to cut the live. As they’re wrapping things up, Drizzy casually walks past them in the background. 

To their credit, the streamers didn’t seem to make a scene or push back on the request. Instead, they appeared ok with giving the ICEMAN some privacy while he cooked up a video and sipped a frozen peach bellini.

There was also a funny moment during filming when an older woman accidentally wandered into the shot, leaving Drake and Stunna Sandy laughing.

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Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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