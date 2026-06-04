Olive Branch Bardi Responds To Latto's 'Gimme Dat' Dig, Says She Repeatedly Reached Out To The Rapper–'I Made Multiple Attempts'

Latto and Cardi B collaborated on a remix, but later had a falling out over online comments.

Latto felt hurt by Cardi's remarks, which were made while Latto was pregnant.

Despite the conflict, Latto is open to resolving the issue and working with Cardi again.

UPDATED — 11:40 AM 06/04/2026

Cardi B is extending an olive branch to Latto again for remarks made during a leaked call, insisting she never meant to disrespect the Atlanta rapper.

Source: Prince Williams/Wire Image

After catching wind of Latto’s confirmation that she shaded her on “Gimme Dat,” Cardi tweeted a lengthy statement saying she repeatedly tried to make things right behind the scenes, but Latto opted to air her grievances on wax instead.



“I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm..,” said Cardi before hinting that pregnancy hormones played a part in her comments.

“There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me. When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional. Thats not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head.”

She continued,

“I genuinely felt bad about what happened. In 2025 and 2026 I made multiple attempts to connect…I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility. I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us… I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”

Below this line, the original story begins. ___________________________

Latto has confirmed that the pointed lyrics in her new track, “Gimme Dat” are, indeed, about Cardi B—but she’s insisting it’s not a diss.

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Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The Atlanta rapper wasted no time when asked about her perceived issues with Cardi during a new interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, June 4. When the morning show hosts asked about the heavily debated lyrics and whether or not they referenced the rapper, Latto confirmed fans’ suspicions and further explained the situation.

“Well, yes, it was about Cardi,” Latto said before going on to add that she recorded her album throughout her pregnancy. “I was at an early stage in my pregnancy, and I rushed to the studio to do this [“ErrTime” remix] verse for her, in time for the first week sales [of her album Am I the Drama?]. Literally two days later, I’m seeing all over the internet, I’m being called ‘pu**y.’”

“I’m pregnant, emotions high…and it’s someone I deadass looked at as a friend,” she continued. “Like, I understand this industry shirt first, too. But we was on a texting basis. So I feel like, ‘Yeah, you tweeted to the world, but we got each other number,’ you know? So then probably like two months later, something like that, she did text me, but by that time I’m like, ‘I’m not even thinking about that.’”

Latto went on to confirm that she hasn’t spoken to Cardi since their remix of “ErrTime” was released in September 2025, but says she is open to working things out.

“I’m open to the conversation,” Latto explained. “When? I don’t know cuz I got a baby now, life done kept moving. The people [are] just now hearing that song but like I made that song when that was a topic in my life. It wasn’t no diss, that’s just what was happening in my life. Like, you talking about buying Big Mama a bag? I don’t need no damn bag.”

“And not to make up for calling me ‘p***y’ either,” host Jess Hilarious chimed in.

“Yeah. Especially in exchange for that,” Latto agreed. “Like, I don’t know. It just left a bad taste in my mouth. I was in the booth and that’s just what was happening.”

In September 2025, Cardi and Nicki Minaj went off on each other on X, reigniting their longtime feud. While their back-and-forth was the main story, Latto and Ice Spice were also dragged into the mix via surfaced audio. A phone recording made its way onto the internet that featured Cardi ranting about Ice Spice, but in the midst of her anger, she ended up throwing a stray shot at Latto, for which she quickly apologized.

In the audio, which was allegedly old, Cardi goes off over Ice Spice, seemingly dissing her in a leaked track. She threatened to pull up on the “Munch” rapper and “beat her a,” before repeatedly saying, “She’s “not a p***y” like Latto,” and will actually follow through with her threats.

Shortly after the phone call was leaked, the “Please Me” rapper took to X to make sure fans understood she and Latto are on good terms.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team that’s so sweet,” she wrote on X. “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Latto never responded, publicly, until now, confirming the below bars on “Gimme Dat” are about the incident with Cardi.

“B****h said what? Let’s clock it/ Really got a Hermes store in my closet/ Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it/ Like my n**** ain’t comin’ off racks/ Big bank over here, big facts/ Wish a b***h would get in that booth/ I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax,” she raps.

Olive Branch Bardi Responds To Latto's 'Gimme Dat' Dig, Says She Repeatedly Reached Out To The Rapper–'I Made Multiple Attempts' was originally published on bossip.com