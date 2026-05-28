Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

Thirst trap o’clock!

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by another year of extravagant prom flexes, Gayle King revealing she was frustrated Oprah didn’t shut down relationship rumors, Ray J getting knocked out in the second round of a celebrity MMA match, Queen Latifah making a rare appearance with partner Eboni Nichols on AMAs carpet, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series while ascending to #1 with her addictive smash hit ‘Spend Dat.’

With the catchy hit reigning as the latest pop culture obession, the solo City Girl announced the Motion Party Tour with BossMan Dlow and special guest Bally Baby coming to a venue near you this summer.

Kicking off July 16 in St. Petersburg, FL, the 25-city tour makes stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami before closing out August 29 in Orlando, FL.

“Motion Party Tour Coming To a City Near You‼️Me @yungmiami305 and @4babydrank Beatin That Road Up You Gone Miss All The Motion If You Ain’t There♻️ Make Sure to RSVP For Your City Now For Early Access to Tickets‼️Link In Bio,” wrote Bossman D on an Instagram collab with Yung Miami.

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This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Porsha Williams slaying along with Toya Johnson and Ciara giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Ari Fletcher, Keyshia Ka’oir, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.