Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Source: Fairfield Police Department / facebook

A Fairfield, California, police officer has gained national attention for all the wrong reasons after video footage of her repeatedly striking a 16-year-old high school student went viral, and days after that video came to light — wouldn’t you know it— a second video surfaced, showing the same officer engaging in what appears to be another unnecessarily violent arrest of a different teenager.

According to KTVU, last week, Fairfield Police Officer Bianca Camacho, who has also gone by Bianca Brown, was captured on cellphone video repeatedly punching a 16-year-old Maurice Williams at Fairfield High School, where Maurice is a student. In the video, Maurice appeared to be lying face down on the ground while Camacho struck him and grabbed him by his hair.

The teen’s treatment by a supposedly trained police officer has prompted his family and community supporters to hold rallies on Maurice’s behalf, criticizing Camacho for what appears to be police brutality. Of course, predictably, the police department won’t call it that. Instead, the department released body camera footage, saying the teenager was aggressive, that he resisted being handcuffed, and that the officer used “distraction strikes” to subdue him in order to handcuff him.

Distraction strikes. Apparently, the Fairfield Police Department came up with a technical term for beating the hell out of someone in order to distract them from officers’ attempts to cuff them.

It’s unclear what kind of altercation this high school student was allegedly engaged in that would necessitate the calling of law enforcement, let alone an arrest this aggressive of a minor, but what is clear is that this incident was not the officer’s first co-on-teen violence rodeo. In fact, on Tuesday, dozens of people packed a Fairfield City Council meeting to voice their outrage over the treatment of Maurice, as well as that of an 18-year-old woman, who Camacho was filmed yanking out of her vehicle by her hair, while the teen appeared to be trying to comply with the officer’s demands.

From KTVU:

In the 2025 incident, the woman, identified by family members as Myah Hamilton, is heard telling Officer Bianca Camacho, “I got my registration. I got my — Yes, ma’am. Please don’t rip me out.” Moments later, the officer appears to pull the woman from the vehicle by her hair as the woman screams, “Stop! Can you stop please? What the f —? She’s pulling my hair!” “When you see something like that, it makes you cringe,” community advocate Rodney Alamo Brown said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I was like, ‘Wow, here we go again.’” Brown said he believes the officer used excessive force in both incidents and should be fired. “When you talk about the crime meeting the punishment, I don’t necessarily believe whatever they had done deserved the outcome that was given,” he said.

According to Bay City News, Hamilton, whose arrest took place in July of last year, said she kept the cellphone footage of the incident private until last weekend, when she saw the video footage of Maurice being beaten by the same officer.

In Hamilton’s video, Camacho can be heard telling Hamilton, “Right now, you’re not listening,” while clearly not listening to the teen tell her she has her registration. In fact, Hamilton had paperwork stacked on her lap, which she said she pulled from her glovebox while searching for her registration and insurance.

“I was listening; I grabbed my registration,” Hamilton told Camacho just before the officer unclicked her seatbelt and dragged her from the car with two fists full of her hair.

From Bay City News:

According to court filings, Camacho stopped Hamilton for speeding. Once at Hamilton’s car door, the filing states that Camacho “repeatedly” told Hamilton to stop reaching around inside the car and said that she “continued to disobey Officer [Camacho’s] orders.”

Hamilton’s attorney Peter Johnson said he will be filing a complaint against Camacho after Hamilton’s court case ends this summer. He alleges that the charge of resisting arrest lodged at her “is entirely fabricated in an effort to justify the illegal use of excessive force.” Following the U.S. Supreme Court case Pennsylvania v. Mimms in 1977, police are legally permitted to remove people from their vehicle if they find that they are not complying with their commands to exit their car, and they are allowed to use force if necessary. It is unclear from the video or from court filings how many requests Camacho made to Hamiton to exit her vehicle or why she asked to get out. Johnson alleges Camacho used more force than necessary to extract Hamilton from her vehicle. “She used excessive force,” said Johnson. “It’s not a close call.”

In the minds of “back the blue” bootlickers, civilians have a much larger obligation to be perfectly poised and reasonable during interactions with trained police officers than the officers have. In this case, that much larger obligation is being applied to teenagers. One would think it should have been clear to Camacho that she was not in any immediate danger, and that any rummaging around Hamilton was allegedly doing was the act of an anxious, probably afraid teen, searching for her paperwork to give to the officer. And if Camacho didn’t realize it, she should have once Hamilton made it clear that’s what she was trying to do, which came before the cop grabbed the teenager’s hair with two hands and dragged her out of her vehicle.

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Last Friday, Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said via social media that Camacho had been “administratively reassigned” while an outside investigation into Maurice’s arrest is carried out. It’s unclear whether Hamilton’s arrest is now part of that investigation, but it damn sure should be.

One incident could be isolated. Twice is a pattern. Nobody should be surprised if there are many more similar incidents during Camacho’s time as a police officer, which began with the Vallejo Police Department in 2019 before she transferred to the Fairfield Police Department in 2021, according to KTVU.

We also shouldn’t be surprised if none of it ends in Camacho no longer serving as a police officer.

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Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair was originally published on newsone.com