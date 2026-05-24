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Ray J Got Knocked Out During Amateur MMA Debut

Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event

Following the knockout, Ray J was furious with Supa Hot Fire, telling him he "thought they had a plan" and that they lost money, giving the impression that the fight was supposed to be staged.

Published on May 24, 2026

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  • The event is run by Adin Ross's Brand Risk Promotions, which, according to the website, promises to deliver "world-class boxing events where your favorite content creators step into the ring for epic creator fights."
  • The singer, amateur porn star, turned reality television personality started strong in the first round of his first foray in MMA, but suffered a devastating and embarrassing knockout in the second round.
  • The knockout in the ring isn't the only gut punch Ray J is feeling; social media is piling on with the jokes.
Ray J Got Knocked Out During Amateur MMA Debut
Ray J / Brand Risk 14

Ray J might want to stay off social media for a while after he was embarrassed in an amateur MMA fight at Brand Risk 14.

The event is run by Adin Ross’s Brand Risk Promotions, which, according to the website, promises to deliver “world-class boxing events where your favorite content creators step into the ring for epic creator fights.”

The product in the ring is far from that description, and this match between Brandy’s brother, aka Ray J, and Supa Hot Fire, real name DeWayne Stevenson, is a clear example of that.

The singer, amateur porn star, turned reality television personality started strong in the first round of his first foray in MMA, but suffered a devastating and embarrassing knockout in the second round.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Norwood came out strong, charging across the ring and outworking Stevenson, who didn’t throw a punch in the opening round. Stevenson, who has five previous fights in Brand Risk, ran away and seemed to be simply playing around, while the commentary team questioned what was happening. But in the second round, Stevenson turned it on, lighting Norwood up with combinations and knocking him senseless less than 30 seconds into the round.

Following the knockout, Ray J was furious with Supa Hot Fire, telling him he “thought they had a plan” and that they lost money, giving the impression that the fight was supposed to be staged.

Social Media Is Pulling No Punches With The Jokes

The knockout in the ring isn’t the only gut punch Ray J is feeling; social media is piling on with the jokes.

“One wish turned into one hit,” one social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person wrote, “Ray J Had The Wrong Number.”

Tears.

We think Ray J should stay out of the boxing ring/octagon forever following that performance.

You can see more reactions below.

BRUH!

Unbelievable!

https://twitter.com/SizweDhlomo/status/2058468287202128148?s=20

Ray J Getting Knocked Out Is Even Worse In Slow Motion

Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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