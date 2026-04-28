Paige Bueckers Says Her Relationship With Azzi Fudd Is "Nobody’s Business" But Not Everyone Agrees

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

The Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd relationship has been a slippery slope ever since the Dallas Wings PR refused to speak to it, but now Bueckers is speaking up as the team’s leader.

Gearing up for the 2026 WNBA season, Bueckers made it clear that their focus is on the team’s success.

“Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own,” Bueckers began. “And what we choose to share is completely up to us.”

Still, she understands that the media’s got to ask questions about it as it relates to the team’s chemistry and performance, but maintains the intermingling is nothing new.

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“Me and Azzi have always been professional and carried ourselves as such. We’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” she continued. “Me and azzi are not new to this we’ve had countless reps at it. And we will continue to use that experience to be professionals, great teammates, great leaders, hardest workers, and continue to do our job.”

Bueckers shuts down the narrative that Fudd was drafted because of their relationship, and says it’s because of a banner year at UConn, where she helped her team get to the Final Four, and was named to the AP’s first team All-American, First-team All-Big East for the second year in a row.

Bueckers even sternly opened up the statement by saying she doesn’t plan on addressing it again, and if more questions arise, she’ll deflect.

Her statement comes after Azzi Fudd was drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings last week, and during her introductory press conference, she was asked about her girlfriend. But the Wings’ handlers immediately nixed the line of questioning, which only made the situation even more glaring.

The two were teammates at UConn for four years and led the team to an undefeated Big East season, a Big East Tournament championship, and a 2025 title. Now, they’re looking to recreate magic.

See social media’s reaction to Bueckers addressing it head-on.