Michael Buckner 10 Fun Facts About Cathy Hughes — The Visionary Behind Urban One When you talk about Black media, it’s impossible not to mention Cathy Hughes. As the founder of Urban One, she didn’t just build a company, she built a platform that has amplified Black voices across radio, television, and digital for decades. From humble beginnings to breaking barriers on Wall Street, her story is rooted in resilience, faith, and an unmatched belief in the power of Black storytelling. Here are 10 facts that highlight why Cathy Hughes is a true pioneer.

1. She Built a Media Empire From the Ground Up Cathy Hughes launched Urban One in 1980 with just a single radio station in Washington, D.C. At a time when Black ownership in media was extremely limited, she saw an opportunity to create something that spoke directly to the culture. Today, Urban One has grown into a multimedia powerhouse that reaches millions of listeners and viewers nationwide.

2. Her Love for Radio Started Early Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Hughes began her journey in radio at just 16 years old in Omaha, Nebraska. That early exposure helped her understand the heartbeat of radio, from connecting with audiences to shaping programming that resonates. Those foundational years played a major role in her future success.

3. She Made History on Wall Street In 1999, Urban One went public, making Cathy Hughes the first Black woman in U.S. history to chair a publicly traded company. This milestone was bigger than business. It represented a shift in access, ownership, and representation in corporate America.

4. She Sacrificed Everything to Keep Her Dream Alive There was a time when Hughes faced serious financial challenges while trying to sustain her station. To make ends meet, she and her son lived inside the radio station. That period of struggle is a testament to her determination and willingness to bet on herself when everything was on the line.

5. She Turned It Into a Family Legacy Her son, Alfred Liggins, now serves as CEO of Urban One. Together, they have continued to grow the company while staying true to its mission of serving Black audiences. Their partnership reflects both legacy and evolution within the brand.

6. She Expanded Beyond Radio Under her leadership, Urban One evolved into a multi-platform company that includes television and digital media. Platforms like iOne Digital have helped bring culturally relevant content to online audiences, ensuring the brand stays connected to the next generation.

7. She Prioritized Content That Speaks to the Culture One of Hughes’ biggest differentiators was her commitment to creating content specifically for Black audiences. While mainstream media often overlooked these stories, she leaned into them, building trust and loyalty with listeners who felt seen and heard.

8. She’s Earned Industry-Wide Recognition Throughout her career, Hughes has been honored with numerous awards, including induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Her influence extends far beyond her company, shaping the entire landscape of Black media and broadcasting.

9. She Built a Billion Dollar Brand Without a Traditional Path Unlike many corporate leaders, Hughes didn’t follow a conventional route to success. She relied heavily on instinct, experience, and her connection to the community. That approach helped her build a company valued at over a billion dollars while staying authentic to her vision.

10. Her Mission Has Always Been Bigger Than Business At the core of everything she’s built is a commitment to uplifting Black voices. Whether through music, news, or storytelling, Cathy Hughes has dedicated her career to creating space for perspectives that deserve to be heard.