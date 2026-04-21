MLB Reveals Full All-Star Week 2026 Schedule: Here's what to know

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Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies have unveiled the schedule for the 2026 All-Star Week, set to take place in Philadelphia from July 10 to July 14. This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Here’s a list of the key events for the 2026 MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia:

Friday, July 10 HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park, showcasing baseball talent from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). Saturday, July 11 MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Grand Hall. Free and open to the public.

at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Grand Hall. Free and open to the public. Capital One All-Star Village opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, featuring fan activities and the youth-focused PLAY BALL PARK. Sunday, July 12 All-Star Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park, highlighting top baseball prospects.

at Citizens Bank Park, highlighting top baseball prospects. MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 competition, a co-ed, fast-paced event featuring MLB legends and special guests. Monday, July 13 T-Mobile Home Run Derby during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Citizens Bank Park. Tuesday, July 14 All-Star Red Carpet Show , showcasing MLB All-Stars and their families.

, showcasing MLB All-Stars and their families. 96th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Citizens Bank Park. July 10–12 Youth Baseball & Softball Tournaments : All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and Jennie Finch Classic at the Phillies Urban Youth Academy in FDR Park, with championship games at the University of Pennsylvania.

: July 11–14 Capital One All-Star Village continues, offering interactive fan experiences and baseball-themed activities.

This All-Star Week promises to be a blend of sports, history, and community, celebrating both baseball and the nation’s heritage.

MLB Reveals Full All-Star Week 2026 Schedule: Here's what to know was originally published on rnbphilly.com