13 Summer Pedicure Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing In 2026

From royal blue to poppy orange, here are 13 summer pedicure colors that will pair well with the warmth and sunshine this year.

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When it comes to showing off your toes, nothing says sunshine-ready like the perfect shades. This year’s summer pedicure colors are all about playful vibes, bold statements, and fresh seasonal energy. Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or just living in sandals, these trending pedicure colors will keep you looking polished and fun all season long.

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

Here are 13 of the best summer pedicure colors.

1. Royal Blue

Casual yet effortlessly chic, royal blue is the ultimate laid-back shade for everyday wear. It mirrors your favorite pair of jeans: versatile, stylish, and never out of place. Among summer pedicure colors, this one works beautifully with both neutral outfits and bold prints, making it an easy go-to for any occasion.

2. Red

A timeless classic that refuses to fade, red is bold, confident, and endlessly flattering. In the summer months, it pops even more against sun-kissed skin and adds a touch of glamour to even the simplest sandals. If you’re looking for iconic pedicure colors, red delivers every single time.

3. White

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Clean, crisp, and ultra-modern, white nails instantly give off vacation vibes. They create a striking contrast with tanned skin and look especially stunning in open-toe shoes. As far as summer pedicure colors go, white is minimal yet powerful, perfect for a fresh, polished look. You can also slap on a clear, shiny gloss on top to elevate the look.

4. Cobalt Blue

Turn up the intensity with cobalt blue, a shade that’s vibrant, electric, and impossible to ignore. It channels ocean energy and bright summer skies, making it one of the boldest pedicure colors you can choose. Perfect for when you want your toes to truly stand out.

5. Coral

A forever summer favorite, coral blends warm pink and orange tones for a tropical, sunset-inspired look. It’s bright without being overpowering and complements a wide range of skin tones. With its versatility in mind, Thea Green, founder of Nails.Inc told Allure in an article published April 13, that it makes for an incredible pedicure color choice.

“Summer always brings a return to vibrant corals,” explained Green. “It’s one of the most universally flattering pedicure shades because it instantly warms up the skin tone.”

6. Butter Yellow

Soft yet sunny, butter yellow is a gentler take on a bold summer hue. Its creamy pastel tone feels light, airy, and perfectly suited for warm weather. If you prefer understated pedicure colors that still feel seasonal, this is a beautiful choice.

7. Grasshopper Green

Bold, fresh, and full of personality, grasshopper green is for those who love to experiment. It’s lively and unexpected, bringing a fun pop of color to your look. This one stands out for its playful, nature-inspired vibe.

8. Lilac

Delicate and dreamy, lilac adds a soft pop of color that feels both romantic and modern. It’s subtle enough for everyday wear but still eye-catching in the sunlight. This color is perfect if you want something light and feminine with a hint of uniqueness.

9. Peony Pink

Bright, flirty, and undeniably fun, peony pink is a go-to for a cheerful summer look. It’s vibrant without being too bold, striking the perfect balance for any occasion.

10. Bright Yellow

Sunny, bold, and full of energy, bright yellow is the ultimate feel-good shade. It radiates happiness and pairs beautifully with summer outfits, from beachwear to casual dresses. If you want standout pedicure colors, this vibrant hue is a must.

11. Icy Lavender

Icy lavender is a stunning summer pedicure color because it offers a cool, refreshing contrast to the season’s warmth. Its soft, pastel purple tone feels light and airy, evoking breezy evenings and clear skies, while still adding a subtle touch of color that stands out in an understated way.

12. Chocolate Brown

Rich and unexpected for summer, chocolate brown offers a sophisticated twist on seasonal shades. It provides a warm, grounded look that contrasts beautifully with lighter outfits. For those seeking unique pedicure colors, this one adds depth and elegance.

13. Poppy Orange

Bright, juicy, and bursting with energy, poppy orange is the perfect way to end the list. It’s bold, playful, and ideal for making a statement in the sunshine. As one of the most eye-catching summer pedicure colors, it brings a fun, citrusy pop that screams summer. Unlike softer pastels, poppy orange has a bold, cheerful presence that pairs effortlessly with everything and adding a pop of color without feeling overwhelming.

Don’t be afraid to rotate or mix these summer pedicure colors throughout the season to match your mood, outfits, or destinations. Have fun with it.

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13 Summer Pedicure Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing In 2026 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com