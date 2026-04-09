Inside The You, Me & Tuscany New York Premiere With Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page stun in stylish outfits, embodying the film's romantic spirit.

Producer Will Packer emphasizes the need for more captivating romantic comedies in cinema.

Actors share personal perspectives on romance, from Aziza Scott's relationship insights to Will Packer's own date night story.

Source: Valerie Terranova / Getty

New York got a dose of romance when You, Me & Tuscany premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 9, bringing out a stylish crowd, flirty energy, Aperol spritzes, and plenty to take in before the film even started. HelloBeautiful was on the scene, gagging at the fashion, talking to the cast, and snapping pics of the ambiance, insiders, and installations.

Keep scrolling for all the details.

Halle Bailey Slays In Christian Siriano, Gives Polka Dot Realness In Tuscany

One of the biggest moments on the carpet was Halle. As it should.

She arrived in a black-and-white polka-dot Christian Siriano look straight off the Spring/Summer 2026 runway. And, as expected, the dress did exactly what it needed to. The fitted long-sleeve silhouette hugged her frame before opening into an exaggerated mermaid-style bottom covered in bold polka dots. Matching polka dot detail at the bust tied the whole look together.

Her locs were styled to the side and twisted beautifully, and her glam was soft, pretty, and polished. She looked grown, chic, and like the woman of the night (ready for a night in Tuscany). Her look was classic with a little drama, which made it right for the occasion.

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Right beside her was her leading man, Regé-Jean Page, who stepped out in a rich cranberry suit from Giuliva Heritage. The color alone made the look stand out. Standing next to Halle, the two of them gave exactly what a romantic film premiere should give.

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Regé, Halle & Will Packer Talk Romance With HelloBeautiful

Of course, we had to talk romance with the stars because what is a night like this without a little love talk?

Regé told HelloBeautiful that when it comes to romance, he likes to personalize the experience. “What is romantic to you may not be romantic to someone else,” he shared.

Halle was a little more direct. When asked about her ideal romantic date, she mentioned a night of jazz at the Blue Note.

We also caught up with executive producer Will Packer, who was excited to bring this film to the screen. He worked the carpet with his wife, Heather, and the two looked gorgeous together. They rocked coordinated brown fits in high glamour fabric. Will wore velvet, and Heather wore sequins.

Talking to HB, Will mentioned how we haven’t seen a big romantic comedy in a long time. And he is right. There was a time when these movies had us seated every single time. You came for the love story, the laughs, the tension, the beautiful setting, and that final payoff.

More of this, please.

And speaking of romance, we also got into how Will courted Heather on their first date. He shared that the night included a rooftop, a home-cooked meal he admitted he did not actually make, and live music. He’s a pro—no wonder we love his rom-coms so much.

Aziza Scott Is The Lady In Red At The NYC You, Me & Tuscany Premiere

When Aziza Scott came down the carpet, we couldn’t help but be obsessed. The star looked amazing in a red body-hugging dress with heart-shaped ruching that fit the mood of the premiere so well. The look was sexy, flattering, and eye-catching.

Aziza teased that there are great surprises in the movie and said she cannot wait for people to watch it unfold. Fresh off a major film moment after starring alongside SZA in One of Them Days, she is building real momentum.

She also talked about relationships and shared that she loves being herself with the person she is with and really taking time to get to know them.

After the carpet, guests headed inside for a private screening, where the cast addressed the audience and shared a few words about filming the project. They thanked everyone for coming, reflected on their time making the movie, and set the stage for what was about to roll.

By the end of the evening, You, Me & Tuscany had given New York a stylish little escape. Between Halle’s fashion moment, Regé’s charm, Will and Heather’s sweet date story, and Aziza making her mark, the premiere had us talking.

Inside The You, Me & Tuscany New York Premiere With Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page was originally published on hellobeautiful.com