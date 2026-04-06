Listen Live
Close
Local

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon to Add Delivery Surcharges

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amazon Prime truck on highway, Florida
UCG

Rising fuel costs tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran are beginning to impact delivery prices across the board.

Starting April 17, Amazon will introduce new surcharges for its sellers, while major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and USPS have also implemented fuel-related fees to offset rising costs.

With gas prices climbing, consumers are already feeling the strain at the pump. To manage expenses, Amazon plans to add a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge for third-party sellers. Meanwhile, beginning April 26, USPS will introduce a temporary 8% increase on select shipments, including Priority Mail, due to higher fuel prices. As a result, delivery costs for customers are expected to rise.

Some drivers say the added costs could discourage spending. One delivery driver noted that the higher fees may make people think twice about placing orders, especially with other expenses already adding up.

Experts warn that if fuel prices continue to increase, food delivery platforms could soon follow with similar surcharges.

SEE ALSO

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Angel Reese Covers ‘Vogue Australia’ In Cornrows—And Looks TF Good

Win Tickets to the R&B Experience
Music  |  MyMajicDC.com

Win Tickets to the R&B Experience + $100 ZIPS Cleaners Gift Card!

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  NewsOne Staff

‘Freedom Table’: Community Pressure Critical In Fight To Save Civil Rights Gains

25 Items
Celebrity News  |  Tron Snow

Kristi Noem "Blindsided" By Her Husband Byron Noem's Cross-Dressing Schenanigans, Social Media Has All The Jokes

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Plant-Based Powerhouse Pinky Cole Talks #RHOA Season 17, Sisterhood & Slutty Vegan [Exclusive]

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close