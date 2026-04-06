In the world of neo-soul, few voices carry the weight of Jill Scott—but even she learned that in Aretha Franklin’s presence, accolades don’t mean a seat at the table, just a “long walk” to grab two hot dogs drizzled in mustard and onions.



And out of “r-e-s-p-e-c-t” for the singer, Jill did exactly as she was asked for the hot dog-demanding diva.

Source: Paras Griffin/ Mark Sagliocco

According to People, during a recent appearance on the March 31 episode of NPR’s Fresh Air podcast, the 53-year-old singer sat down with Tonya Mosley to recount a legendary, albeit humbling, first interaction with the late Aretha Franklin. The story has since sparked a massive debate online regarding the old-school gatekeeping of the music industry and the necessity of proving oneself to elders.

As Scott tells it, she approached Franklin with the wide-eyed reverence of a fan, ready to pour out her heart and tell the icon how much she loved her. At the time, Scott wasn’t just a newcomer; she had already experienced great success in the industry.

“I think I had the number one album in the country at the time,” Scott recalled.

However, the Queen of Soul wasn’t looking for a peer, but she was looking for lunch. Rather than offering coveted advice or a warm embrace, Franklin looked at Scott and gave her a direct order:

“Go to the corner and get me two hot dogs with cooked onions and mustard,” said Franklin, according to Scott.

To the surprise of the podcast host, Jill didn’t hesitate. She went to the corner, secured the hot dogs exactly as requested, brought them back, and simply waited.

“I don’t even think she ate them,” Scott laughed, suggesting the errand was less about hunger and more about a test of character.

Reactions To Jill Scott’s Anecdote Are Divided

The anecdote has divided social media, with many questioning whether Franklin’s behavior was a necessary rite of passage or just unnecessary diva antics. Comedian and actor Tony Baker was among the critics, commenting that the music industry shouldn’t feel like “pledging a sorority or fraternity.” He argued that “acting like that can create villains” and that artists should simply choose to be nice to one another.

For Jill Scott, however, her perspective has shifted with age and her own elevated status in the industry. While she admitted that at the time she wanted Franklin to be nicer and more gracious, she now views the interaction through a mature lens. Scott believes Franklin was gauging her ego. The message, she imagined, was: “Don’t waste my time, don’t waste your time. It’s too valuable.”

This reflection on Franklin’s “hot dog test” is part of a larger message for Scott, who recently spoke with People about the challenges she faced early in her career. Beyond being sent on errands by legends, she dealt with industry executives who pressured her to change her physical appearance. Scott revealed that she was told that if she didn’t lose weight or straighten her hair, she would never sell records.

That commitment to her authentic self is what eventually led her to take a necessary step back from the music industry prior to her new album, To Whom This May Concern. Navigating the hardships of two divorces and the onset of menopause, Scott chose to preserve her glow by focusing on her family and raising her child.

Jill Scott Says Aretha Franklin 'Queen Of Soul' Suggested She Get Her Hot Dogs When They First Met was originally published on bossip.com