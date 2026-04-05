Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is worried that four letters—MAGA—may have tainted her legacy.

Over the past week, Chilli has had to answer for her alleged allegiance to Donald Trump and his conservative cronies; however, the “No Scrubs” singer’s vehement denial landed on deaf ears. Former fans of TLC have all but demanded that they be removed from the tour they are planning to co-headline with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, while others have taken to pointing out proof of Chilli’s MAGA values by going through her following list and liked posts.

“She’s taking this all very seriously, and this shouldn’t supercede a legacy that includes the empowerment of black women,” a source close to Chilli told PageSix. “She’s not that person. She really isn’t MAGA. She voted for President Obama twice. There’s no MAGA community around her. She looks at MAGA as [the Jan. 6th insurrectionists].”

People love to dogpile so it remains to be seen how Chilli’s image rehabilitation will work. If patterns are any indication, she’ll be held to a much higher standard than her male counterparts who’ve publicly supported Trump—Kanye, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, to name a fe—-and will likely always be associated with what people believe to be true rather than the truth itself.

So far, there’s been no announcement about TLC being removed from the It’s Iconic Tour and the other ladies seem to have rallied behind Chilli despite the controversy. Salt of Salt-N-Pepa showed her support in a comment under Chilli’s post about the whole ordeal.

“Chilli please keep your pretty head all the way up sister, this world is very quick to believe anything and everything posted on social media,” Salt said in a comment. “Quick to crucify and slow to forgive. Even when you straighten it out haters will always hate. We know you and your heart.”

Here’s to hoping it’ll all be a little less unpretty in time for the tour.

Chill On Me: TLC’s Chilli Is Worried That MAGA Rumors Will Taint Her Legacy was originally published on bossip.com