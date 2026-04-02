GED Section: We Can No Longer Ignore the Company Leaders Keep

Proximity to amoral leaders can overshadow a lifetime of good deeds.

Trump's history of disrespect, including racist remarks, is unacceptable for public figures.

Rewarding media figures who disparage diverse voices shows disconnect between values and reality.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, he tackles a heavy issue that directly impacts our community and our values: who society chooses to celebrate. Hughley broke down the deep contrast between genuine public service and the toxic figures who often receive the loudest praise. By examining the actions of top political figures and media personalities, he challenged us to look closely at the true character of the people put on pedestals.

Hughley reflected on a man who spent his life serving our country in the military and law enforcement. By all accounts, this individual was a decent human being who dedicated his life to service. However, his legacy took a dark turn when he made the unfortunate choice to align his work with Donald Trump. Hughley used this story to remind us how proximity to an amoral leader can overshadow a lifetime of good deeds. It serves as a stark warning about the company we keep and the leaders we choose to support.

RELATED STORY:

The conversation then shifted to a hard look at Trump’s own track record of deep disrespect. Hughley held nothing back, listing the offensive and hurtful things the former president has said over the years. He reminded listeners of the time Trump depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes—a deeply racist trope that strikes at the heart of our community. Hughley also pointed out Trump’s habit of celebrating the misfortune of others, from wishing illness on Joe Biden to disrespecting military veterans like John McCain. This pattern of behavior completely ignores the dignity we work so hard to build and protect.



✕

Hughley aimed his focus at the ongoing push to reward deeply problematic media figures. He brought up Charlie Kirk, a man known for making disparaging remarks about Black people. Despite these harmful comments, political leaders still want to lionize him. They push to dedicate special days in his honor and even name highways after him. For our community, seeing figures who actively disrespect diverse voices get rewarded with public monuments is a tough pill to swallow. It shows a clear disconnect between the values of inclusive representation and the reality of modern politics.

Hughley closed the segment by calling out the desperate desire of these same figures to be immortalized on coins and airports. He left the audience with a heavy, unfiltered thought. If we choose to celebrate and memorialize men with such a clear history of disrespect, where do we draw the line? As Hughley pointedly asked, if these are the heroes we look up to, who exactly are the villains? It is a call to action for all of us to stay culturally connected, empower our own voices, and demand better heroes for the next generation.



READ MORE DL HUGHLEY STORIES:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

GED Section: We Can No Longer Ignore the Company Leaders Keep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com