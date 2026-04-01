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Olandria Carthen Named 'Sports Illustrated' 'Rookie Of The Year'

Serving Skin & Sand — Olandria Carthen Enters Her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa' Era For Steamy 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Debut

Olandria Carthen set the Internet on fire with her latest magazine shoot. She is Sports Illustrated's 'Rookie of the Year.'

Published on April 1, 2026

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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
Source: David Crotty / Getty

Olandria Carthen just set the Internet ablaze with her new Sports Illustrated visuals. Dubbing it her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa era,’ she officially stripped down to her bikini for a sizzling editorial with the glossy. Olandria shared behind the scenes footage from the beach shoot . The melanated queen, who went from reality TV star to fashion muse, was deemed “Rookie Of The Year.”

In a comment on Instagram, under the Sports Illustrated shared video, the beloved star wrote, “Best experience ever!!!!! Thank you guys for everything 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾.”

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Captured on the sands of the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, by photographer Katherine Goguen, Olandria dazzled as she showed off her killer physique in various swimsuits. In one look she wore a brown bikini by Oséree that was the perfect accessory to her sun kissed melanin. In another shot, she’s posing in a soaking wet white tee shirt and bottoms.

Olandria Carthen makes her debut with 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Source: Katherin Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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This year’s batch of swimsuit baddies includes, Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Jasmine Sanders, Ellie Thumann and reigning ‘Rookie of the Year,’ Jena Sims. 

She captioned another BTS clip from the shoot, “Once a dream. Now my lifestyle 🤍 Extremely grateful for this opportunity & my new Sports Illustrated family 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾.”

Olandria continues to reach new heights proving it’s only up for the self-proclaimed Bama Barbie.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Love Island’s’ Huda Mustafa Apologizes After Laughing At Racist Slur Hurled Towards Olandria Carthen

Serving Skin & Sand — Olandria Carthen Enters Her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa' Era For Steamy 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Debut was originally published on madamenoire.com

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