UK R&B Rising Star Saint Harrison Talks Viral Fame, Cosigns & New Project “Ghosted”

Source: R1 / R1

Rising UK singer Saint Harison is quickly becoming a name to know in R&B, and during a recent stop in Baltimore, he sat down with Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion to talk about his journey, viral moments, and what’s next.

Originally from London and Southampton, Saint Harison made the leap to Los Angeles about three years ago, a move he describes as both exciting and overwhelming. While the music opportunities were endless, adjusting to the industry came with challenges.

“I didn’t feel worthy at first,” he admitted, recalling early studio sessions with top-tier producers connected to artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna. “It took time to grow into my confidence.”

✕

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That confidence has paid off. The singer has earned major co-signs from industry legends including Babyface and Elton John, both of whom have supported his music and career.

Saint’s love for music started young, inspired by icons like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion. But it was hearing Chasing Pavements by Adele during a difficult time in his childhood that pushed him toward songwriting.

“That moment made me want to create music that finds people when they need it,” he shared.

His breakout moment came when Jazmine Sullivan reposted his cover online, followed by support from Justin Bieber, helping introduce him to a global audience.

Now, Saint Harison is gearing up for his upcoming project Ghosted, set to drop May 29. The eight-track project explores themes of heartbreak and emotional growth, with singles like “Bad” already gaining traction on radio.

As UK artists continue making waves in the U.S., Saint says the moment is long overdue.

“There’s so much talent back home,” he said. “I’m just happy the world is finally hearing it.”

With major backing and a growing fanbase, Saint Harison’s takeover is just getting started.

UK R&B Rising Star Saint Harrison Talks Viral Fame, Cosigns & New Project “Ghosted” was originally published on magicbaltimore.com