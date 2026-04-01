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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 17

#WCW — Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17

Kehlani stepped into her Bridgerton bag, self-proclaiming herself as the Diamond of the Season, and not only do we agree, but we've got 49 more ladies who are more precious than rubies!

Published on April 1, 2026

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Women Crush Wednesday: Meet 50 Queer Women Who Turned Our Timelines Into Treasure, Vol. 17
Source: Instagram / @kehlani

Kehlani stepped into her Bridgerton bag, self-proclaiming herself as the Diamond of the Season, and not only do we agree, but we’ve got 49 more ladies who are also more precious than rubies, and deserve to be seen!

Rare, precious jewels are what make up the MadameNoire Women Crush Wednesday list of the hottest queer queens each and every week. They blind us with their radiance, captivate us with their beauty, and inspire us to live in our truth on a daily basis, so this is another chance for us to show our appreciation, and we aim to get it right, volume after volume!

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right? Maybe these ladies are on to something by dating, or are at least open (can’t forget our bisexual baddies), other women.

Don’t just click through our 50 hottest LGBTQIA+ women this week; instead, stop to savor them. Hell, if you feel so inclined, shoot your shot with the ones who are single and ready to mingle.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — These 50 Black Queens Are The Subject Of Our Wildest Fantasies, Vol. 16

1.Niecy Nash-Betts

Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

2.Tinashe

iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tinashe attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/FOX via Getty Images)

3. Kehlani

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Kehlani attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

4. Doechii

COLOMBIA-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
US rapper Doechii performs during the third day of the Estereo Picnic music festival at the Simon Bolivar park in Bogota on March 22, 2026. (Photo by Alejandro GONZALEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

5. KWN

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kwn attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

6. Victoria Monet

Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Singer Victoria Monét attends the Ladies Night game between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

7. Alexandra Shipp

8. Jozzy

9. Tam Young

10. Ty Young

11. Robin Roberts

12. Keke Palmer

13. Janelle Monae

14. Tayla Parx

15. BRE-Z

16. Courie

17. Nat Marshall

18. Sydney Colson

19. Shema Love

20. Kiersey Clemons

21. Sophia

22. Honey Wheat

23. Chelsea Gray

24. Jewell Loyd

25. Jari Jones

26. Nalu

27. Nicole Williams

28. Kia Barnes

29. Cynthia Erivo

30. Lena Waithe

31. Michelle

32. KyannaAlexandra

33. KC Artis-McCoy

34. traveling.auntie

35. Sharnika and Mahala Powers

36. Nique

37. Porsha Williams

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWb5yHokeNX/?img_index=1

38. Jasmin A. Robinson

39. Raquel Simone

40. wellness.liss

41. Lana Ja’Rae

42. Tia Hogue

43. Janae Sims

44. Morgz and Liss

45. Choyce Brown

46. Tracie and Cheryl

47. Sway

48. TheARTI$T

49. KVtheWriter

50. The Innovator Wives

RELATED CONTENT: “Say It Loud” Black Queer and HBCU Proud With Obio Jones And Silvio Horsely

The post #WCW — Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17 appeared first on MadameNoire.

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#WCW — Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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