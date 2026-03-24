GED Section: ICE is Everywhere But the Borders

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, he breaks down the latest political chaos with his signature blend of sharp wit and hard truths. He highlighted how the current administration’s choices during the government shutdown are creating a ripple effect that touches everything from our local airports to our fundamental voting rights. Empowering voices in our community means staying informed, and Hughley did not hold back in explaining exactly what is at stake.

Hughley kicked off the segment by calling out the absurdity of the recent government shutdown, noting that the government seems to close its doors “more than Chick-fil-A.” In response to the shutdown, the Trump administration decided to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports to cover the gaps. Hughley pointed out the danger of this move, noting that putting an already volatile agency into highly stressful, crowded environments is a recipe for disaster. With long lines, rising costs, and frustrated travelers, placing ICE at airport security checkpoints only adds fuel to an already tense fire.

RELATED STORY: TSA Shortages Lead To Hours-long Wait Times At Airports

Hughley reminded listeners that ICE agents are supposed to be stationed at the border, yet they are increasingly being deployed to our city streets. He referenced incidents where ICE was sent to Minneapolis under the guise of investigating fraud and handling riots. According to Hughley, whenever ICE agents are placed where they do not belong, upheaval follows, and lives are put at risk. Because the agency has “run amok” and left its reputation in tatters, Congress is stepping in to demand strict oversight before approving further funding.



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Hughley also highlighted the blatant disrespect shown to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers. He pointed out the deep irony of the government refusing to pay TSA agents to do their actual jobs, while willingly paying ICE agents a higher rate to step in and do the exact same work. For many hard-working families in our community who rely on federal paychecks, this decision feels like a direct slap in the face. Instead of passing a clean bill to ensure everyday civil servants get paid, the administration chose to protect ICE and Border Patrol above all others.

Finally, the “GED Section” tackled a critical issue for our community: voter suppression. Hughley tied the current political standoff to the SAVE Act, a piece of legislation he argues is designed to make voting harder for everyday Americans. He boldly stated that if the voting process remains fair and accessible, certain politicians know their power will be decimated. Hughley concluded with a powerful analogy, comparing the deployment of ICE at airports to “using a sledgehammer to remove teeth.” Sure, it gets the job done, but it destroys everything else in the process. As we navigate these challenges, staying culturally connected and protecting our right to vote remains our strongest defense.



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GED Section: ICE is Everywhere But the Borders was originally published on blackamericaweb.com